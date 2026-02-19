McDonald's Korea to increase prices on 35 menu items, cites higher costs

McDonald's Korea, the local unit of U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's, said Thursday it will raise the prices of 35 menu items by an average of 2.4 percent this week, citing higher costs.The increase comes less than a year after its previous price adjustment in March of last year, when the company raised prices of 20 menu items by an average of 2.3 percent."The revision was inevitable due to the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar, which has driven up raw material costs, as well as higher labor expenses," the company said in a press release.Under the new pricing, the signature Big Mac combo will cost 7,600 won ($5.20) starting Friday, up from 7,200 won, the company said.The price of the company's bulgogi burger will increase by 200 won to 3,800 won. Prices of some side dishes and beverages will also rise.Earlier this month, Burger King, another U.S. fast-food chain, raised prices of its products in Korea for similar reasons. The price of its flagship Whopper burger was raised by 200 won to 7,400 won.Yonhap