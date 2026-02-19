Sever the structural chains of corruption in local politics (KOR)

With 104 days remaining until the June 3 local elections, the political world is shifting into full campaign mode after the Lunar New Year holiday. This year’s elections, coming on the heels of a string of nomination-related corruption allegations involving the ruling party, have cast an unusually bright spotlight on the fairness and transparency of candidate selections.Rumors long circulating about a “corrupt food chain” linking National Assembly lawmakers and local council members surfaced into public view through scandals involving National Assembly Reps. Kang Sun-woo and Kim Byung-ki, both of whom left the Democratic Party (DP) after the scandal broke out. In the case of former Seoul city Council member Kim Kyung — accused of handing Kang 100 million won (nearly $70,000) ahead of the 2022 local elections — allegations have surfaced that companies run by his family secured a series of private contracts with agencies affiliated with the Seoul city government while she rotated through multiple standing committees. At this point, it is difficult to avoid the charge that some local councils are being run like “family businesses.” In districts where a party nomination all but guarantees victory, it is widely whispered that aspiring local council candidates face a “going rate” of tens of millions to 100 million won for party endorsement. If local office has come to function less as a platform for representing residents than as a gateway for business, and if nomination power-brokers in the National Assembly tacitly tolerate this while channeling funds into political coffers, the implications are deeply troubling.More troubling still is the DP’s apparent lack of urgency about reforming its nomination system, dismissing the allegations against Kang and Kim as mere “human error.” Although recent scandals have centered on the ruling party, the need to make nomination systems more transparent and fair is not a partisan question. In that regard, the Reform Party’s experiment with accepting applications online and using an artificial intelligence platform to help candidates craft policy pledges and campaign strategies — while promoting low-cost elections — comes as a refreshing departure. The success of that experiment remains to be seen, but efforts to lower the barriers to entry in nominations deserve recognition.The coming local elections should not be merely a reshuffling of regional power. They should serve as a turning point for severing the structural chains of corruption in local politics. Each party must undertake tangible reforms to enhance transparency in the nomination process. Voters, too, must keep watch with unblinking vigilance to ensure that party nominations do not remain the starting point of a cycle of corruption.6·3 지방선거가 104일 앞으로 다가왔다. 설 연휴가 지나면서 정치권은 본격적인 선거 국면으로 들어가는 분위기다. 특히 올 지방선거는 여당발 공천비리 의혹이 잇따라 불거진 직후에 열리는 선거여서 공천의 공정성과 투명성이 어느 때보다도 주목받고 있다.그동안 소문으로 떠돌던 지역구 국회의원과 지방의원 간 ‘부패 먹이사슬’이 수면 위로 드러난 것은 민주당을 탈당한 강선우 의원과 김병기(전 원내대표) 의원 사건을 통해서다. 2022년 지방선거를 앞두고 강 의원에게 1억원을 건넨 혐의를 받는 김경 전 서울시 의원의 경우 여러 상임위를 옮겨다니는 동안, 가족이 경영하는 회사와 서울시 산하기관이 잇따라 수의계약을 맺었다는 의혹이 제기됐다. 이쯤 되면 지방의회가 ‘패밀리 비즈니스’처럼 운영되고 있다는 지적을 피하기 어렵다. 실제로 ‘공천=당선’인 지역에선 지방의원 공천을 받으려면 수천만~1억원의 ‘정찰가’가 있다는 말이 공공연하게 나돈다. 지방의원이라는 자리가 주민을 대표하기보다 ‘사업 창구’로 기능하고, 공천권을 쥔 국회의원은 이를 묵인하며 정치자금의 통로로 활용하는 구조가 굳어졌다면 심각한 문제가 아닐 수 없다.더 큰 문제는 민주당이 강선우·김병기 의원의 비리 의혹을 ‘휴먼 에러’로 치부하면서 공천 제도 개혁에 큰 관심을 보이지 않는다는 점이다. 최근 드러난 공천비리는 여당에 집중됐지만, 공천 시스템을 보다 더 투명하고 공정하게 걔혁해야 한다는 데 대해선 여야 구별이 있을 수 없다. 그런 점에서 개혁신당이 온라인으로 공천 신청을 받고 인공지능(AI) 선거 지원 플랫폼으로 공약 작성과 선거 전략 수립을 돕는 등 저비용 선거를 표방하고 나선 것은 신선하게 다가온다. 실험의 성패는 지켜봐야겠지만, 공천 문턱을 낮추려는 시도는 평가할 만하다. 다가오는 지방선거는 단순한 지방권력 재편의 장이 아니라 지방정치의 구조적 부패 사슬을 끊어내는 계기가 돼야 한다. 각 정당은 공천 과정의 투명성을 높이는 실질적 개혁에 나서길 바란다. 유권자도 두 눈을 부릅뜨고 정당 공천이 부패 사슬의 출발점이 되는 현상을 감시해야 할 것이다.