What we can learn from the 2022 nickel upheaval (KOR)

Kim Sung-jaeCan the world’s most trusted metal exchange cancel $12 billion in trades overnight? On March 8, 2022, the London Metal Exchange (LME) did exactly that.The chain of events began a month earlier. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, prompting the United States and its Western allies to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia. As tensions escalated, fears of supply disruptions spread rapidly across global commodity markets.Crude oil, which had been trading in the low $90s per barrel, surged past $100 on the day the war began and continued to climb. Wheat and corn prices jumped more than 80 percent. Gold, the quintessential safe haven, rose above $2,000 per troy ounce.No asset, however, proved more volatile than nickel. Russia accounted for roughly 10 percent of the global nickel supply and produced about 20 percent of the world’s class 1 nickel, refined to 99.8 percent purity. Such high-grade nickel, which meets the LME's benchmark specifications, is indispensable for battery cathodes and specialty alloys.At the start of 2022, LME nickel traded around $20,000 per ton. By March 4 of that year, it had surpassed $30,000. When markets opened the following week, prices tore through $40,000 and then $50,000 in rapid succession.When trading began in London at 1 a.m. on March 8, nickel prices shot upward with lightning speed. Shortly after 8 a.m., they breached $100,000 per ton. Concluding that prices had entered a state divorced from physical supply and demand, the exchange halted nickel trading at 8:15 a.m.Then came an even more extraordinary step. At noon that same day, the LME retroactively voided all nickel trades executed after midnight. Within hours, transactions worth roughly $12 billion vanished. Hedge funds that had sold futures to lock in profits saw losses approach 1 trillion won ($692 million).Suspicion quickly gathered around the decision. The biggest beneficiary appeared to be Tsingshan Group, the world’s largest nickel producer, led by Chairman Xiang Guangda. Expecting prices to fall as supply increased, he had shorted at least 150,000 tons of nickel — a wager that would pay off only if prices declined.When nickel topped $100,000 per ton, Xiang’s losses swelled to about $12 billion. Had he gone bankrupt, major banks trading with him could also have faced default risk. Analysts increasingly found it plausible that the LME’s cancellation was, in effect, a rescue operation for its banking partners.More recently, as silver prices have continued to rise, the New York Commodity Exchange, known as Comex, has repeatedly raised margin requirements, a move that tends to trigger price declines. By coincidence, large banks had been betting on falling silver prices. It all carries a sense of déjà vu from the nickel upheaval. Now that four years have passed, what, if anything, has the market learned?세계에서 가장 신뢰받는 140년 역사의 금속거래소가 하루아침에 120억 달러의 거래를 취소할 수 있을까? 2022년 3월 8일, 런던금속거래소(LME)는 그렇게 했다.사건의 발단은 한 달 전이었다. 2022년 2월 24일 러시아군이 우크라이나를 침공하자 미국과 서방 진영은 러시아 제재에 나섰다. 제재와 긴장의 강도가 높아지자 국제 원자재 시장에서 공급 우려가 급속히 커졌다.배럴당 90달러대 초반이었던 국제유가는 개전 당일 100달러를 돌파해 상승 속도를 높였다. 밀과 옥수수 가격도 80% 이상 급등했다. 안전자산인 금의 가격도 트로이온스당 2000달러를 넘어섰다.가장 폭발적인 변동성을 보인 자산은 니켈이었다. 러시아는 전 세계 니켈 공급의 10%를 차지했고 순도 99.8% 1등급 니켈의 20%를 생산했다. 고순도 니켈은 배터리 양극재와 특수합금 제조에 필수적인 소재로, LME의 표준규격에 해당한다.2022년 초 t당 2만 달러 안팎이던 LME 니켈 가격은 3월 4일 금요일 3만 달러를 넘어섰다. 이어 7일 월요일 개장과 동시에 4만 달러와 5만 달러 선을 잇달아 뚫어버렸다.3월 8일 새벽 1시 런던시장이 열리자 니켈 가격은 전광석화처럼 치솟았다. 아침 8시가 지나자 t당 10만 달러를 돌파했다. 가격이 실물 수급을 반영하지 못하는 비이성적 상태라고 판단한 LME는 8시 15분 니켈 거래를 긴급 중단했다.설상가상으로 같은 날 정오 LME는 당일 자정 이후에 일어난 모든 니켈 거래를 소급해 무효로 하는 조치를 내렸다. 몇 시간 동안 약 120억 달러(15조원)에 이르는 엄청난 규모의 거래가 순식간에 사라졌다. 선물을 매도해 이익을 확정 지으려던 헤지펀드의 손실 규모는 1조원에 가까웠다.거래 취소의 배경에 의혹의 눈길이 쏟아졌다. 최대 수혜자가 세계 최대 니켈 생산기업인 중국 칭샨그룹의 샹광다 회장이었기 때문이다. 공급 확대로 인한 가격 하락을 예상한 그는 최소 15만 t의 니켈을 공매도, 즉 가격이 내려가면 이익을 보는 베팅을 하고 있었다.니켈 가격이 t당 10만 달러를 돌파하자 샹광다의 손실 규모는 약 120억 달러에 달했다. 샹광다가 파산하면 그와 거래하던 대형 은행들도 부도위기에 처할 수 있었다. LME의 거래 취소가 거래소 파트너인 은행 구제를 위한 조치였다는 분석이 설득력을 얻었다.최근 은 가격이 지속해서 상승하자 미국 상품거래소(COMEX)는 거래에 필요한 담보금을 잇달아 올려 가격 폭락을 유도했다. 공교롭게도 대형 은행들이 은 가격 하락에 베팅하고 있었다. 데자뷔가 느껴진다. 니켈 사태로부터 2년, 시장은 무엇을 배웠는가.