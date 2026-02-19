BTS's J-Hope donates 350 million won to celebrate birthday
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 09:15
- YOON SO-YEON
Rapper J-Hope of boy band BTS celebrated his birthday by donating 350 million won ($243,000) to children in need, as well as animals and his school alumni.
Of the total amount, 200 million won went to the Children’s Hospital at Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul. The funds will go toward improving medical facilities and treatment environments for pediatric and adolescent patients, as well as to support home-based medical care and psychological therapy programs for children with severe illnesses.
J-Hope has so far donated 500 million won to Asan Medical Center.
Another 100 million won went to ChildFund Korea, which will be directed towards establishing scholarship funds for Kukje High School in Gwangju, J-Hope's alma mater, along with Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School.
The remaining 50 million won, proceeds from the "Human Hope: A Joopiter Special" charity event co-held with fashion brand Human Made, went to two civic animal rights organizations, according to J-Hope's agency BigHit Music.
"I am happy to make such meaningful contributions in time for my birthday," J-Hope said. He was born on Feb. 18, 1994.
"I wanted to give what I could to children receiving medical care, as well as students pursuing their dreams and animals in need of protection," he continued. "It was, as always, thanks to ARMY that I could do good. I hope 2026 is a hopeful and warm year for everyone." ARMY refers to BTS's fan club.
