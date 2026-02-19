Stray Kids secures second place on IFPI Global Artist Chart for 2025

Close Your Eyes member Jang Yeo-jun diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, takes medical leave

Related Stories

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes flips the script from bookish to bold

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

Close Your Eyes to hold first solo concert in January

Close Your Eyes dreams of white, ghosty summer in new EP

Close Your Eyes to release new EP 'blackout' in November