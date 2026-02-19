Close Your Eyes member Jang Yeo-jun diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, takes medical leave
Singer Jang Yeo-jun of boy band Close Your Eyes has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, an acute disease stemming from the death of muscle tissue, and will take time off from band activities for the time being.
Jang, who is 20 years old, recently visited the hospital after suffering from abnormalities and was given the diagnosis after detailed tests, according to his agency Uncore.
Doctors recommended that he be admitted and treated for a week, and Jang will thus sit out the band's scheduled activities for a week.
"We ask for fans' understanding," the agency said in a press release. "We will provide the utmost care so that the artist may recover through rest and care."
Close Your Eyes debuted under Uncore in April, after being formed through the JTBC survival television show “Project 7” (2024). With its first EP, “Eternalt” (2025), Close Your Eyes debuted with a unique "literary boys" concept, marked by emotive sounds, poetic titles and a soft aesthetic.
