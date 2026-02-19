 'Golden' holds Billboard Hot 100 top 10
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'Golden' holds Billboard Hot 100 top 10

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 11:55
A scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters″ is seen in this image provided by Netflix. [YONHAP]

A scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters″ is seen in this image provided by Netflix. [YONHAP]

 
"Golden" from the soundtrack of Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) has maintained its place in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard singles chart.
 
The song, performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the in-film girl group Huntr/x, ranked No. 9 on this week's Billboard Hot 100, down four spots from the previous week. It has now spent 34 consecutive weeks on the chart.
 

Related Article

 
On the Billboard 200, K-pop boy band Ateez debuted at No. 3 with its 13th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 4."
 
It is the eighth time an Ateez album has reached the top 10 on the chart.
 
The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack followed at No. 10, while "Beautiful Chaos" (2025) by Hybe's U.S.-based girl group Katseye fell five spots to No. 48.
 
Among other K-pop acts, Enhypen's "The Sin: Vanish" placed at No. 61 and Stray Kids' "Do It" (2025) ranked No. 181 on the Billboard 200.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea K-pop Golden

More in K-pop

'Golden' holds Billboard Hot 100 top 10

Stray Kids secures second place on IFPI Global Artist Chart for 2025

BTS's J-Hope donates 350 million won to celebrate birthday

SHINee's Taemin to ball out on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint'

BTS's J-Hope celebrates his birthday by donating 200 million won to children's hospital

Related Stories

'Golden' wins Grammy, first for a K-pop song

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd week

Top K-pop acts including BTS to perform at the 35th Golden Disc Awards

Grand prize

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)