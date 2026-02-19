'Golden' holds Billboard Hot 100 top 10

"Golden" from the soundtrack of Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) has maintained its place in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard singles chart.The song, performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the in-film girl group Huntr/x, ranked No. 9 on this week's Billboard Hot 100, down four spots from the previous week. It has now spent 34 consecutive weeks on the chart.On the Billboard 200, K-pop boy band Ateez debuted at No. 3 with its 13th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 4."It is the eighth time an Ateez album has reached the top 10 on the chart.The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack followed at No. 10, while "Beautiful Chaos" (2025) by Hybe's U.S.-based girl group Katseye fell five spots to No. 48.Among other K-pop acts, Enhypen's "The Sin: Vanish" placed at No. 61 and Stray Kids' "Do It" (2025) ranked No. 181 on the Billboard 200.Yonhap