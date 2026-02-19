ITZY invites low-income children, pediatric patients to Seoul concert
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 14:15 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 16:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group ITZY invited children from low-income families and pediatric patients to attend the recent Seoul leg of its “Tunnel Vision” world tour, agency JYP Entertainment said Thursday.
The tour commenced at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Friday and continued through Sunday.
The invitation was arranged with support from institutions including Samsung Medical Center, the National Cancer Center and Asan Medical Center, where JYP Entertainment provides donations.
ITZY previously held a mentoring session with socially vulnerable children as part of a World Vision initiative in 2022. The members have also made personal donations to support wildfire recovery efforts in the Gyeongsang region last year and earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria in 2023.
ITZY debuted in 2019 with the song “Dalla Dalla.” The quintet, comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, is best known for songs like “Icy” (2019), “Not Shy” (2020), “Sneakers” (2022) and “Girls Will Be Girls” (2025).
“Tunnel Vision” continues in Melbourne, Australia, on April 17 and expands to New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines throughout the year.
