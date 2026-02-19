Stray Kids secures second place on IFPI Global Artist Chart for 2025
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 11:19
- KIM JU-YEON
Stray Kids ranked second on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) Global Artist Chart for 2025, marking its fourth straight year in the top 10 of the annual ranking that measures worldwide music consumption across an artist’s entire catalog.
The No. 2 spot is the boy band's highest ever yet on the Global Artist Chart and the top-ranked for a K-pop group this year, according to the IFPI's list released on Wednesday. Pledis Entertainment's Seventeen ranked 14.
Stray Kids first landed on the list at No. 7 in 2022. The band's continued success on the chart follows the release of its fourth full-length Korean album, “Karma,” mixtape "Do It" and its third Japanese EP, “Hollow,” last year.
Boy band Seventeen ranked 14th on the chart this year, down from No. 3 in 2024, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the list. Only Seventeen and BTS have ranked in the top 20 for five straight years. BTS topped the chart in 2020 and 2021.
Seventeen released its fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” in May 2025, timed to coincide with the band’s 10th anniversary since its debut.
The IFPI, a Britain-based record industry body, tracks physical album sales, downloads and streams, and takes into account an artist’s entire discography rather than focusing solely on releases from a given year.
U.S. pop star Taylor Swift once again topped the Global Artist Chart for the fourth consecutive time and won IFPI's Biggest-Selling Global Artist of the Year award for the sixth time.
