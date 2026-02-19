'The King's Warden' dominates Lunar New Year holiday box office

The historical drama "The King's Warden" dominated the Lunar New Year box office, drawing more than 2.6 million viewers, data showed Thursday.The film attracted a total of 2.67 million admissions during the extended holiday from Friday to Wednesday, accounting for 62.5 percent of total box-office revenue, according to the Korean Film Council.Its cumulative audience has reached 4.17 million since its Feb. 4 release, making it this year's biggest box-office hit to date and easily surpassing the romance film "Once We Were Us" (2025), the previous record holder with 2.56 million viewers.Directed by Jang Hang-jun, "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the young, deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) during the latter's exile in the village.The runner-up, Ryoo Seung-wan's action thriller "Humint," drew 980,000 moviegoers during the five-day period, bringing its total to 1.28 million. The film was released Feb. 11.Yonhap