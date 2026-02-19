 'The King's Warden' dominates Lunar New Year holiday box office
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 11:07 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 11:29
A still from the film, ″The King's Warden″ is seen in this image provided by Showbox Co. [YONHAP]

The historical drama "The King's Warden" dominated the Lunar New Year box office, drawing more than 2.6 million viewers, data showed Thursday.
 
The film attracted a total of 2.67 million admissions during the extended holiday from Friday to Wednesday, accounting for 62.5 percent of total box-office revenue, according to the Korean Film Council.
 

Its cumulative audience has reached 4.17 million since its Feb. 4 release, making it this year's biggest box-office hit to date and easily surpassing the romance film "Once We Were Us" (2025), the previous record holder with 2.56 million viewers.
 
Directed by Jang Hang-jun, "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the young, deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) during the latter's exile in the village.
 
The runner-up, Ryoo Seung-wan's action thriller "Humint," drew 980,000 moviegoers during the five-day period, bringing its total to 1.28 million. The film was released Feb. 11.
 

