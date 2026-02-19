Big Machine Label Group rebrands to Blue Highway Records under HYBE America
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 13:59 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 16:46
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Big Machine Label Group (BMLG), a label under HYBE America, is rebranding as Blue Highway Records and has appointed music and marketing veteran Jake Basden as its new CEO.
Blue Highway Records will retain BMLG’s existing assets, distribution agreements and artist roster, HYBE America said Tuesday.
The label is home to artists and songwriters including Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce and Preston Cooper, and it also oversees distribution for acts such as Riley Green, The Band Perry and Greylan James through Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.
The Valory Music Company is set to be folded into Blue Highway Records, while publishing arm Big Machine Music will remain under HYBE America.
Basden most recently served as president of Sandbox Management, a global artist management firm based in Nashville, overseeing artist management and business development while helping guide the careers of Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson and Kelsea Ballerini.
He previously worked at BMLG as senior vice president of publicity, collaborating closely with artists such as Taylor Swift, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw and Steven Tyler.
Basden also led music campaigns for major TV franchises, including NBC’s “The Voice” (2011-) and Fox’s “American Idol” (2002-), and was associated with an Academy Award nomination for best original song tied to the documentary “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” (2014).
“As we were searching for a leader for our new Nashville record label, it was important to choose someone who thought of artists first,” said Isaac Lee, chairman and CEO of HYBE America. “We found someone who would not only connect with our team and build our company culture, but also has profound ties to this community.”
“Jake’s long history of devoted service to artists, his time with our company and his deep roots in Nashville, along with his fresh and modern take on what will make the label successful in the digital age, made him the ideal candidate for this role.”
“Country and American roots music is at such a dynamic place,” said Basden of the appointment, “I can think of no better place to define what the future of these sounds can be than Blue Highway. With the power and global synergy of HYBE, there are no limits to what we can create.”
“I look forward to working with the current roster and future signings to deliver artists, songs and projects that speak to the heart of who we are as people.”
Meanwhile, Scott Borchetta, who led BMLG, recently departed the company and reacquired the brand rights to Big Machine Records from HYBE America.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
