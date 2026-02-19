7 Seollal activities to enjoy in Seoul this Lunar New Year holiday

Director finds new facets to 'Anna Karenina' as musical of Tolstoy classic readies its third Seoul run

BTS concerts are a homecoming for ARMY. But for some wedding couples, they're a headache.

Puppets take center stage as intricate productions captivate audiences

Related Stories

A 'spectacle' about 'hope and resilience': Award-winning 'Life of Pi' play to open in Seoul

Actor Park Jeong-min uses screen 'break' to conquer fear of the live stage with 'Life of Pi'

Park Jeong-min issues apology addressing sudden 'Life of Pi' cancellation

Theatergoers angry after 'Life of Pi' performance gets canceled five minutes before start time

Best-selling Canadian author Yann Martel says no one is above fiction