Trot singer Song Ga-in postpones California show due to visa issues

BTS concerts are a homecoming for ARMY. But for some wedding couples, they're a headache.

Puppets take center stage as intricate productions captivate audiences

Big Machine Label Group rebrands to Blue Highway Records under HYBE America

Shim Eun-kyung making theater debut in Korean adaptation of Chekhov's 'Uncle Vanya'

Related Stories

Trot singer Song Ga-in to drop third full-length album on April 21

Korea's 'top-tier visa' program falling short of expections — only 3 recipients since launch

Land minister pledges to help address visa issues for Korean construction firms in U.S.

Seoul, Washington agree to seek practical support for legitimate Korean workers entering U.S.

Korea, U.S. to launch working group to address visa system this week