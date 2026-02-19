Trot singer Song Ga-in postpones California show due to visa issues
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 16:34
Trot singer Song Ga-in postponed a concert in southern California due to visa issues, her agency JG Star Entertainment said on Thursday.
Song had planned to hold a concert at the Pechanga Theater in Temecula, California, on Saturday and Sunday, but she decided to delay the performances after the authorities in the United States did not issue her visa in time.
"We could not hold the concert because the visa required for the performance was not issued," an agency representative said. "We are currently working to secure new dates at the venue. Once the local venue partner in the United States confirms new dates, we plan to apply for the visa again."
Several Korean celebrities have recently postponed or canceled performances in the United States due to visa-related issues.
Observers say the trend appears linked to stricter visa screening policies under the Donald Trump administration, though officials have not directly confirmed the connection.
The rock band Jaurim had planned to hold a concert in New York last year but postponed the show, citing administrative delays.
Lecturer Kim Chang-ok also planned to film a show in Los Angeles last year, but reportedly canceled the event due to visa issues.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
