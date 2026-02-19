Navy chief excluded from duty over alleged martial law involvement

Second jet fuel spill in 10 days prompting concerns about safety, management at U.S. bases in Korea

Defense Ministry assures no gap in military readiness if no-fly zones near North return

Related Stories

Defense chief says Osan Air Base raid did not require U.S. consultations

U.S. Air Force to form F-16 'super squadron' at Osan Air Base

U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashes into sea off Korea

Explosion at a U.S. air base in southern Japan injures at least 1 Japanese soldier

USFK protests special counsel investigation team raid, gov't denies wrongdoing