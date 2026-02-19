Korea ushers in first sign of spring with unreasonably mild weather
Korea has ushered in spring with usu, snow-turned-rain that acts as a seasonal marker, on Thursday. Unseasonably mild weather is expected to continue through Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday.
Temperatures will stay above the seasonal average through Saturday. In the final week of February, temperatures are expected to return to average levels. However, nationwide readings will range from minus 6 degrees to 18 degrees Celsius (21 degrees to 64 degrees Fahrenheit), bringing relatively warm daytime conditions. As a trough moves in from the northwest, snow or rain accompanied by gusty winds is forecast on Sunday and next Tuesday.
In Seoul, the morning low of minus 2 degrees Celsius rose to a daytime high of 7 degrees on Thursday. Forecasters expect a sharper increase in the coming days, with morning lows from 0 to 12 degrees on Friday and 5 to 16 degrees on Saturday.
In Seogwipo on Jeju Island, daytime highs may reach 19 degrees on Sunday as a high-pressure system southeast of Japan pushes mild southwesterly winds toward the Korean Peninsula, bringing warmer air. Fog is likely along the west coast and nearby inland areas, as well as over the Yellow Sea.
The warmth will ease by Monday as a low-pressure system moves south from the northwest, drawing in colder air. While Seoul’s temperatures are forecast to fall to minus 3 to 7 degrees on Monday, 1 to 6 degrees on Tuesday and 1 to 9 degrees on Wednesday, no subzero morning lows are forecast for the area through the end of February.
From Monday to Feb. 28, temperatures in other regions are projected to range between minus 3 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius in Incheon; minus 6 degrees and 10 degrees in Chuncheon; 0 degrees and 9 degrees in Gangneung; minus 4 degrees and 13 degrees in Daejeon; minus 3 degrees and 13 degrees in Cheongju; minus 2 degrees and 14 degrees in Gwangju; 3 degrees and 16 degrees in Busan; minus 2 degrees and 13 degrees in Daegu; and 4 degrees and 18 degrees in Jeju.
Two rounds of snow or rain are expected in central areas as a northwestern low-pressure system moves in. Cold air will descend in the upper atmosphere, while warm westerly winds blow in the lower levels, destabilizing atmospheric conditions on Sunday and Tuesday. Snow or rain — accompanied by gusts — is possible, and strong winds and high waves are forecast at sea, particularly along the east coast.
Snow may accumulate in mountainous and inland regions of Gangwon due to topographical effects.
“If the northern trough develops more strongly than expected, there could be variability, including precipitation expanding to southern regions,” said Lee Chang-jae, a forecast analyst at KMA. “It is necessary to continue checking the latest weather forecasts.”
A pressure pattern featuring high pressure to the south and low pressure to the north is forecast to create a significant pressure gradient between the two systems, leading to strong winds and rough seas over the weekend. Strong winds at near warning levels are expected in the Yeongdong region of Gangwon during that period. In the East Sea, waves at warning levels are expected to continue until Monday.
“The eastern regions are currently very dry,” warned the KMA, urging caution against wildfire. “Yellow dust could arrive on Saturday as a low-pressure system passes near Inner Mongolia."
