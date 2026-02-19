Blue House urges eased tensions, dialogue after North Korea warns it will bolster border security
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 15:20
The Blue House on Thursday urged both Koreas to ease tensions and continue dialogue after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that Pyongyang would strengthen border security following Seoul’s pledge to prevent another alleged drone incursion into the North earlier this year.
"We hope the two Koreas move toward peaceful coexistence and mutual prosperity," a Blue House official said. "Both sides should refrain from actions that raise tensions in border areas and work together to build peace."
Kim issued her remarks earlier Thursday in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
"I highly appreciate that Chung Dong-young, minister of unification of the ROK, officially acknowledging the ROK-born drone's provocative intrusion into the airspace of our country, expressing regret once again and willingness to prevent recurrence on Feb. 18," she said.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.
She also warned that stronger measures would follow.
"To take a measure for surely guaranteeing the prevention of reoccurrence of such serious violation of our sovereignty is entirely for the ROK's existence," she said. "Our military leadership will take a step for heightening vigilance in all sectors along the southern border with the ROK. The borderline with the enemy should be firmly guarded."
Kim’s statement followed comments by Unification Minister Chung on Wednesday that Seoul will preemptively review and pursue partial restoration of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement — a 2018 pact aimed at reducing military tensions along the border — including steps such as establishing no-fly zones to prevent a repeat of the drone incident.
The recent drone incident refers to an event that North Korea alleged took place on Jan. 4, claiming that South Korea sent unmanned aerial vehicles into the North’s airspace.
The Ministry of Unification also addressed Kim’s remarks later Thursday.
"North Korea responded swiftly to our government’s expression of regret and announcement of measures to prevent a recurrence of the drone incident," the ministry said. "The preventive measures the unification minister announced yesterday seek to safeguard the safety and peace of both the South and the North. The government will carry them out responsibly."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
