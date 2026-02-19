North Korea displays advanced rocket launcher systems ahead of Ninth Party Congress
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 19:13
North Korea showcased multiple 600-millimeter (23.6-inch) super-precision multiple rocket launcher systems (MRLS) capable of striking all of South Korea ahead of its upcoming Ninth Party Congress on Wednesday, said the state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The KCNA unveiled photographs of the 600 millimeter caliber displayed at the April 25 House of Culture. The launcher systems were presented to the Ninth Party Congress on Wednesday in Pyongyang by the "workers of a leading munitions enterprise," according to the KCNA.
"I dare say it is more than clear that once this weapon is used, our belligerents' military infrastructure and command system will break down all at once," said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a speech. "When this weapon is used, actually, no force would be able to expect God's protection."
Kim continued, stating, "The precision and power of the tactical ballistic missile and the multiple launching functions of tubes are perfectly combined in this weapon."
"It is really a wonderful and attractive weapon," gloated Kim, according to KCNA.
"Self-reliant defence capability is our lifeline and a source of our strength, and uninterrupted upgrading and rapid reinforcement of the means is our invariable target," Kim continued.
"We will continue to demonstrate our achievements in defense technology that our geopolitical opponents will be greatly afraid of," said Kim, according to KCNA.
"Based on this success, the Ninth Congress of our Party will make clear the next-stage plan and goal for strengthening the self-reliant defense capabilities," Kim said, signalling that a new road map for strengthening national defense and developing new weapons systems could be unveiled at the event.
"Our undertaking for constantly upgrading the military strength capable of forcefully containing any threat and challenge by outside forces will be further accelerated," said Kim.
The 600 millimeter MRLS has a range approaching 400 kilometers (248 miles), featuring guidance capabilities. Both South Korea and the United States intelligence authorities classify it as a short-range ballistic missile.
North Korea previously tested the said weapon on Jan. 27 under the observation of Kim to verify the upgraded combat performance.
The weapons system appears to have effectively reached the stage of operational deployment, with a large number of 600 millimeter launch vehicles unveiled at the ceremony.
