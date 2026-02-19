North Korea launches fifth stage of housing construction in Pyongyang as ruling party congress approaches

North Korea has launched the fifth-stage construction of its housing development project in Pyongyang, state media reported Thursday, just days after the completion of the fourth stage."A ceremony of declaring the start of the fifth-stage construction in the Hwasong area took place with splendor" the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding the new construction starts in the run-up to the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).North Korea completed the fourth and final stage of a major construction project to build 50,000 housing units in Pyongyang on Monday, aimed at addressing housing shortages and enhancing living standards.Under the pet project of leader Kim Jong-un, unveiled at the party congress in 2021, 10,000 living units were constructed in Pyongyang's Songsin and Songhwa districts in 2022 and an additional 40,000 units in the Hwasong district from 2023 to early 2026.The report came as North Korea is set to host the Ninth Party Congress in late February, signaling the regime may unveil large-scale construction projects, along with major policy lines for the economy, diplomacy and defense.Attending the Wednesday ceremony, Kim dug the first spadeful of earth to signal the start of the new construction, calling it "the mettle of our struggle, our aspiration, as well as a demand of the Korean revolution.""This is just our struggle. Inauguration yesterday and another groundbreaking today [...] and now in the lead-up to a congress of the WPK [...] we have to make a start once again without a moment of rest for a struggle for fresh creation and transformation," Kim was quoted as saying in his speech."We should develop Hwasong District into an area perfect in every aspect [...] then model the underdeveloped areas of the capital city after the district as we continue to make dynamic efforts for housing construction," Kim said, calling for "steady progress to open a newer phase of civilization."The leader also said projects to open new service realms are being planned to meet the growing cultural needs of citizens, saying, "In this way, we can make a face-lift of the whole capital city and improve its function.""As befits the hub of our country and the origin of advanced culture and civilization, the capital city of Pyongyang should be perfect in all aspects and make uninterrupted progress," Kim noted.Yonhap