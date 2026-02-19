 North Korean leader's sister hails Seoul's pledge to prevent drone incursions, vows stronger border vigilance: KCNA
North Korean leader's sister hails Seoul's pledge to prevent drone incursions, vows stronger border vigilance: KCNA

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 09:10
This undated file image captured from the website of the Korean Central News Agency shows Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.[YONHAP]

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Thursday she "highly appreciates" South Korea's pledge to prevent a recurrence of drone incursions into the North, vowing to step up the country's vigilance along the border with the South.
 
Kim Yo-jong, a party vice department director, issued the statement via the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) a day after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young expressed "regret" over drone incursions into the North and announced a series of measures aimed at preventing a recurrence.
 

Related Article

 
"I highly appreciate Chung Dong-young, minister of unification of the ROK, officially acknowledging the ROK-born drone's provocative intrusion into the airspace of our country, expressing regret once again and willingness to prevent a recurrence," Kim said in the statement. ROK is short for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name. 
 
A day earlier, Minister Chung unveiled plans for Seoul to reinstate a no-fly zone over the border with North Korea under the suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at easing tensions.
 
Still, Kim Yo-jong also warned that the border with the "enemy" must be firmly guarded, pledging to step up vigilance along the inter-Korean border.
 
"I stress once again, that whoever, through whatever means, infringes on the sovereign rights of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will be met with horrific consequences," she said. "This is not a threat, but a clear warning."

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
