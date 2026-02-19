From martial law to life sentence: A timeline of Yoon's insurrection trial
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 18:07
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Dec. 3, 2024 — President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law at 10:27 p.m. The National Assembly votes to rescind it only hours later.
Dec. 14, 2024 — The National Assembly impeaches Yoon. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president.
Jan. 15, 2025 — The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials detains Yoon.
Jan. 26, 2025 — Prosecutors indict Yoon on a charge of leading an insurrection.
March 8, 2025 — Prosecutors order Yoon’s release from Seoul Detention Center after the Seoul Central District Court invalidates his original arrest warrant on a technicality.
April 4, 2025 — The Constitutional Court upholds Yoon’s impeachment in a unanimous 8–0 decision, removing him from office.
April 14, 2025 — The Seoul Central District Court begins Yoon’s trial on charges of masterminding an insurrection.
June 18, 2025 — A special counsel probe team takes over the investigation into Yoon’s martial law decree.
July 10, 2025 — The Seoul Central District Court issues a new arrest warrant for Yoon.
Dec. 14, 2025 — The special counsel probe team concludes its investigation.
Jan. 13, 2026 — The special counsel probe team requests the death penalty for Yoon on the charge of leading an insurrection.
Jan. 16, 2026 — The Seoul Central District Court sentences Yoon to five years in prison for abuse of power.
Jan. 21, 2026 — The Seoul Central District Court sentences former Prime Minister Han to 23 years in prison for aiding an insurrection.
Feb. 12, 2026 — The Seoul Central District Court sentences former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison for aiding an insurrection.
Feb. 19, 2026 — The Seoul Central District Court sentences Yoon to life imprisonment for leading an insurrection.
