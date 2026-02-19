President Lee praises short track 'powerhouse' women's team on win
President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the Korean team after it won gold in the women’s 3,000-meter relay in short track speed skating at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
“I congratulate our country, a powerhouse in short track, on winning its first gold medal,” Lee said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “The national team proudly proved the competitiveness of Korean short track on the world stage.”
The gold medal came in the final of the women’s 3,000-meter relay at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Korea crossed the finish line first with stable race management and a late sprint. The team maintained a leading position from the early stages and secured the top spot with a successful overtake in the final leg.
“Short track relays are a team sport in which trust in one another determines victory or defeat,” Lee said. “Each athlete’s outstanding skills, combined with teamwork built over a long period, produced a valuable result.”
He mentioned members of the women’s national team — Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Noh Do-hee, Shim Suk-hee and Lee So-yeon — saying, “Teamwork added to the athletes’ abilities proved their competitiveness.”
“This gold medal marks Korea’s seventh victory out of 10 Olympic finals held since the event was adopted as an official Olympic sport,” Lee said, adding, “It is an achievement that proves the title ‘short track powerhouse’ is no exaggeration.”
The president singled out Choi who "recorded six career Olympic medals, joining the ranks of Korea’s most decorated Olympians."
“With her fourth career gold medal, she also tied the record for the most individual gold medals by a Korean athlete at the Winter Olympics," Lee Jae Myung said. "I also applaud the coaches, staff and officials who worked hard behind the scenes. I wish the national team health and happiness in the days ahead.”
