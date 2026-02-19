Heavy traffic slows Seoul-bound highways on final day of Lunar New Year holiday

Korean citizens nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for standing against martial law attempt

Special counsel appeals 7-year sentence for ex-interior minister over martial law role

Court to announce verdict for former President Yoon's martial law bid on Thursday

Supporters, critics of ex-President Yoon gather around Seoul court hours before trial verdict

Ex-defense minister faces added charge of leaking confidential info in connection with martial law

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Disciplinary committee to convene against 7 senior officers involved in martial law

Justice Ministry denies claims former president Yoon at risk of eyesight loss