Ex-President Yoon found guilty of leading insurrection, sentenced to life in historic ruling

Six in 10 births at Asan Medical Center over past 3 years involve high-risk pregnancies, serious fetal conditions

National Assembly speaker hopes ex-President Yoon will repent in prison

Small smiles, big sentence: Yoon defiant, disengaged as court rules him 'insurrection ringleader'

Yoon's defense minister gets 30 years as others face prison, some are acquitted over martial law

Court authorizes livestreaming ex-President Yoon's verdict hearing

Korea's Ex-President Yoon sentenced to life for botched martial law declaration

Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week

Former President Yoon silent as he arrives at court for 5th hearing of martial law trial

Former President Yoon attends court hearing for obstruction of official duties charges