 Korean citizens nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for standing against martial law attempt
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 09:40
People brave the cold to hold a rally in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 3, 2025 to mark the first anniversary of martial law imposition. The protesters held placards call for social reform and reckoning over the martial law fiasco, while others lit up the night with K-pop light sticks. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The citizens of Korea who stood against former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law attempt have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, news welcomed by President Lee Jae Myung.
 
"It was possible because it was the Republic of Korea — a great nation of great people who can serve as a model in human history," Lee wrote in an X post on Wednesday. “The Republic of Korea delivers!”
 

The post came after local newspaper Hankyoreh reported on Wednesday that the Citizen Collective of Korea has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a group of four current and former presidents of political science associations, including Kim Eui-young, a political science professor at Seoul National University, for standing up against the former president's martial law bid on Dec. 3, 2024, through peaceful rallies.
 
“It was possible because political scientists all came and saw Korea last year,” Kim said. “At a time when democracy is dark around the world, I thought Korea needs to take the lead and play a role so that countries can find their way.”
 
Kim continued, “In the so-called era of democratic backsliding, I thought it was a precedent and a model that the world should learn from and follow. It is meaningful that a self-coup was overcome through peaceful lightstick rallies and that a peaceful democratic order was restored.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held at the Sejong Convention Center in Sejong on Dec. 16, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The group reportedly defined citizens’ efforts to block the martial law as a Revolution of the Light, a term symbolizing citizens who took to the streets holding lightsticks.
 
Lee previously expressed hope that the Korean people would receive the Nobel Peace Prize during a speech held on Dec. 3 last year.
 
“The fact that our people repelled illegal martial law and removed unjust power through peaceful means in accordance with procedures stipulated by the Constitution and laws is a historic event that will long be remembered in the history of global democracy,” Lee said.
 
“I am confident that the Korean people, who overcame an unprecedented democratic crisis in world history peacefully, are fully qualified to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SO-YEON, JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
