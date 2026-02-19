National Assembly speaker hopes ex-President Yoon will repent in prison
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 18:14 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 20:09
National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said on Thursday that he hopes former President Yoon Suk Yeol will “repent and sincerely apologize to the people” after receiving a life sentence in the first trial of his insurrection ringleader case.
Woo spoke to reporters outside the speaker’s office after the ruling. “The legal judgment has again confirmed that the Dec. 3 [2024] martial law declaration was an insurrection,” said Woo. He said he watched the live broadcast of the first trial verdict, which started at 3 p.m., from his office.
“The principle is now clear that any power can be exercised only within the framework of the Constitution and the law,” said Woo. “Claims that deny or distort the basic order of our democratic republic and deepen division and conflict in our society must stop.”
Woo also voiced disappointment that the court treated the fact that the insurrection failed as a mitigating factor.
“The insurrection did not fail because it was poorly prepared,” said Woo. “It failed because the National Assembly and the people joined forces to resist and stop it, which makes the ruling regrettable.”
