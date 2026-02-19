Naver Pay experiencing disruptions since noon Thursday
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 14:46
Naver Pay, Naver’s easy-payment service, has experienced payment errors since around noon on Thursday.
Users are reporting that attempts to pay through the service are failing and returning an error message.
The disruption is affecting functions including point balance checks and payment attempts on the Naver Pay checkout page, access to payment and event histories, in-store payments using points or money, and payments made with the Npay Money Card.
“Some services are currently experiencing errors, and we are urgently checking,” Naver Pay said in a notice. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”
“We will provide additional updates through a notice once recovery is complete,” said the company. The company has not yet announced when service will be fully restored.
