 Number of schools graduating fewer than 10 students to exceed 2,000 by 2030, data shows
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Number of schools graduating fewer than 10 students to exceed 2,000 by 2030, data shows

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 15:05
Prospective first graders look around a classroom during a preliminary student orientation for the 2026 academic year at an elementary school in Yeonje District, Busan, on Jan. 6. [NEWS1]

Prospective first graders look around a classroom during a preliminary student orientation for the 2026 academic year at an elementary school in Yeonje District, Busan, on Jan. 6. [NEWS1]

 
The number of schools graduating fewer than 10 students will exceed 2,000 within four years as the decline in the school-age population accelerates, government data showed.
 
An analysis of government data and mid-term student placement plans submitted by provincial and metropolitan education offices showed that 1,863 elementary, middle and high schools have 10 or fewer graduates this year, according to the office of Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the Democratic Party, which released the findings on Thursday. 
 

Related Article

The number is projected to rise to 1,917 in 2027 and 1,994 in 2028, reaching 2,026 by 2030.
 
Elementary schools make up the largest share of schools with 10 or fewer graduates. This year, 1,469 elementary schools — 78.8 percent of all schools with 10 or fewer graduates — fall into the category. The figure is expected to increase to 1,584 by 2030.
 
Middle schools are also expected to see an increase in the number of schools with small graduating classes, with the number rising 16.5 percent from 358 this year to 417 in 2030.
 
The number of small schools is also rising when measured by new student admissions. A total of 2,196 schools have 10 or fewer incoming students this year, and projections show the number edging up to 2,257 by 2030.
 
The number of elementary schools with 10 or fewer new students is forecast to dip slightly from 1,764 to 1,739 over the same period, while middle schools are expected to climb sharply from 399 to 485, reflecting how declining elementary enrollment feeds into middle schools with a lag.
 
Students at a middle school in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, study in their classroom on Sept. 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

Students at a middle school in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, study in their classroom on Sept. 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The trend follows a steep fall in the school-age population. Ministry of Education estimates show that 298,178 students entered first grade this year, marking the first time the number has fallen below 300,000.
 
That compares with 401,752 in 2023, a drop of 25.8 percent in three years.
 
The total number of students enrolled in elementary, middle and high schools fell to 4,836,890 this year, slipping below 5 million.
 
School closures are accelerating as enrollment shrinks. Data from the office of Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the People Power Party show that 153 elementary, middle and high schools closed through mergers or consolidations between 2021 and 2025.
 
Fifty-one schools shut down last year alone, exceeding the five-year annual average of about 30. By province, South Jeolla and Gangwon recorded the highest number of closures at 26 each, followed by North Jeolla with 21 and South Chungcheong with 17.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE HOO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags korea university college graduates population

More in Social Affairs

Success of 'The King's Warden' leads to renewed interest in Cheongnyeongpo, King Danjong festival

Joint task force reopens tax evasion case against Shincheonji Church

Trot singer Song Ga-in postpones California show due to visa issues

Yoon conviction expected to acccelerate other martial law-related trials

Parents taken to the cleaners with soaring school uniform prices, prompting gov't scrutiny

Related Stories

Xi’s letter reflecting China’s agony

Xi’s letter reflecting China’s agony (KOR)

Hiring traditions fade as job market tightens

[Column] Changing the purveyors of knowledge

SNU keeps top slot in university rankings for 7th year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)