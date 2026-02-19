 Police official who led Park Na-rae investigation joined law firm representing her after retiring
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police official who led Park Na-rae investigation joined law firm representing her after retiring

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 15:30
Entertainer Park Na-rae [NEWS1]

Entertainer Park Na-rae [NEWS1]

 
The police official who led the investigation into television personality Park Na-rae for assault joined the same law firm that represents her shortly after retiring, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.
 
Police said Wednesday that the head of the criminal division at the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct stepped down in January and moved to a major law firm in early February. That firm includes Park’s legal counsel.
 

Related Article

 
The precinct’s criminal division has investigated Park since December 2025. She faces accusations of assaulting her manager and violating the Medical Service Act.
 
Legal insiders have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, noting that the division chief was in a position to understand the status of the investigation and its likely direction.
 
Under the Public Service Ethics Act, retired public officials are required to undergo a review before taking a job at an institution closely related to the department in which they worked, though officials who hold an attorney license may be exempt from such screening when joining a law firm. 
 
Meanwhile, Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct postponed a planned Feb. 12 questioning of Park as a suspect. Park’s side reportedly asked to reschedule, citing safety concerns over possible crowds during her appearance and her health condition.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Park Na-rae Korea Police Law firm

More in Social Affairs

Success of 'The King's Warden' leads to renewed interest in Cheongnyeongpo, King Danjong festival

Joint task force reopens tax evasion case against Shincheonji Church

Trot singer Song Ga-in postpones California show due to visa issues

Yoon conviction expected to acccelerate other martial law-related trials

Parents taken to the cleaners with soaring school uniform prices, prompting gov't scrutiny

Related Stories

6 cases against, 1 by comedian Park Na-rae filed with police

Entertainer Park Na-rae questioned by police for first time in case filed against ex-managers

Ex-manager of comedian Park Na-rae files report with police over injury from thrown glass

Comedian Park Na-rae faces workplace harassment claims from former managers

Comedian Park Na-rae to appear before police over abuse, prescription drug allegations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)