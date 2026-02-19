Police official who led Park Na-rae investigation joined law firm representing her after retiring
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 15:30
The police official who led the investigation into television personality Park Na-rae for assault joined the same law firm that represents her shortly after retiring, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.
Police said Wednesday that the head of the criminal division at the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct stepped down in January and moved to a major law firm in early February. That firm includes Park’s legal counsel.
The precinct’s criminal division has investigated Park since December 2025. She faces accusations of assaulting her manager and violating the Medical Service Act.
Legal insiders have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, noting that the division chief was in a position to understand the status of the investigation and its likely direction.
Under the Public Service Ethics Act, retired public officials are required to undergo a review before taking a job at an institution closely related to the department in which they worked, though officials who hold an attorney license may be exempt from such screening when joining a law firm.
Meanwhile, Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct postponed a planned Feb. 12 questioning of Park as a suspect. Park’s side reportedly asked to reschedule, citing safety concerns over possible crowds during her appearance and her health condition.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)