Small smiles, big sentence: Yoon defiant, disengaged as court rules him 'insurrection ringleader'
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 18:25 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 19:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol pressed his lips together and stared ahead as a judge branded him the leader of an insurrection over his short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3, 2024 — a move that plunged the country into political turmoil and ultimately led to his ouster.
The ruling: guilty. The sentence: life in prison.
After the verdict was handed down at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul’s Songpa District, he turned toward the gallery and offered a brief smile before leaving the courtroom.
Silence filled Courtroom 417 shortly before the hearing was set to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Lawyers and other defendants had taken their seats by 2:40 p.m., and the 150-seat gallery was filled with spectators, reporters and court staff. About 10 court security officers lined the walls.
The judges entered at 2:59 p.m. and announced, “We will begin the sentencing.” Yoon arrived from a holding area at 3 p.m. wearing a navy suit and white dress shirt. He bowed once toward the bench and walked to the defense table.
He leaned toward his lawyer and exchanged a few quiet words with a faint smile before the ruling began. When the court confirmed the former president's presence, he rose briefly and bowed again before sitting and glancing toward the gallery.
For about an hour, the panel laid out its reasoning. It rejected Yoon’s arguments challenging the authority of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to investigate the insurrection charge. As the judge spoke, Yoon occasionally looked up at the ceiling, then straight ahead, his lips pressed tight.
The court said Yoon had provided a list of names for arrest — including Lee Jae Myung, then the head of the rival Democratic Party and Han Dong-hoon, Yoon's former Minister of Justice and leader of his party — and determined that the aim was to paralyze the National Assembly.
When the judges described the imposition of martial law as a riot that had “the power to disrupt the peace of the entire country, or at least the greater Seoul area,” Yoon let out a shallow sigh and shifted in his seat.
The presiding judge concluded that the court found "Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of leading an insurrection.” At that, the former president lowered his gaze without expression.
Yoon remained expressionless as the judge detailed the court's reasoning for the sentence.
He "took the lead in planning the emergency martial law and involved many people," the court said. "Massive social costs resulted, and it is difficult to find any sign of remorse.”
After he rose from the defense table for sentencing, the presiding judge declared, “The court sentences you to life imprisonment.” Yoon looked briefly toward the bench.
When the judges rose to leave, Yoon bowed toward the bench and gave a slight nod toward the special counsel team investigating his case. After the panel exited, his expression softened. He turned to his lawyers and spoke with a small smile.
Shouts soon broke out from the gallery. Supporters called “Yoon again” and “Stay strong, Mr. President,” while others hurled insults.
The former president looked toward the spectators and smiled before correctional officers escorted him back to the detention area.
