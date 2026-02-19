Special counsel appeals 7-year sentence for ex-interior minister over martial law role

A special counsel team on Wednesday appealed a court ruling sentencing former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison for his involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.The team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, filed the appeal six days after the Seoul Central District Court found Lee guilty of participating in Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, and of perjury during the former president's impeachment trial last year."The appeal was filed on the grounds of misinterpretation of facts, misapplication of legal principles and an unduly lenient sentence," the team said in a statement to the media.Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison term for Lee, accusing him of ordering officials to cut off electricity and water supplies to media outlets critical of the administration on the night Yoon declared martial law.Lee became the second member of Yoon's Cabinet to be convicted in connection with the emergency order. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison last month for his role in the short-lived attempt.Lee's legal team filed its own appeal Friday, a day after the sentencing.Yonhap