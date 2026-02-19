Supporters, critics of ex-President Yoon gather around Seoul court hours before trial verdict
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 11:54
Supporters and critics of former President Yoon Suk Yeol flooded the streets around the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Thursday morning, hours before a court is set to deliver a verdict in his trial on charges of leading an insurrection tied to the Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of martial law.
The Korea JoongAng Daily will cover the sentencing live starting at 2 p.m.
By 8:30 a.m., about 20 of Yoon’s supporters had gathered at the court’s east gate in Seocho-dong, chanting “Dismiss the indictment,” “President Yoon Suk Yeol,” and “Yoon Again” to the beat of drums. Some wore red padded jackets or draped themselves in blankets emblazoned with the Korean flag. Others shouted, “Impeach Lee Jae Myung.”
Banners reading “Death to Yoon Suk Yeol, Death to Kim Keon Hee” also fluttered along the boulevard leading to the courthouse.
Park, 47, who traveled from Gumi, North Gyeongsang, to show support for Yoon, said he expects the court to dismiss the indictment.
“Legally, he’s not guilty,” Park said. He argued that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials lacked authority to investigate insurrection and that its arrest and evidence gathering were unlawful.
“From our perspective, President Yoon declared martial law for the country,” Park added.
Lee, a Seoul resident in her 30s, said she believes Yoon should be acquitted but doubts the judiciary would rule that way.
She questioned the reliability of evidence, including a memo by Kwak Jong-geun, a former Special Warfare Command chief.
“It makes no sense to convict someone on uncertain evidence,” Lee said. She distributed placards reading, “Martial law is a president’s inherent authority” and “Claims that drones were acts of treason are lies.”
Police tightened security around the courthouse. Officers placed barricades along the roads leading to the east gate, stationing three to four officers at each point. Notices posted outside the building said all entrances except the east gate would be closed until midnight. Police buses ringed the courthouse — about five lined the road to the east gate alone.
Crowds also gathered outside the west gate, where access was restricted.
Around 9:30 a.m., 40 to 50 Yoon supporters waved Korean flags. Kim Boo-seung, 30, said he had arrived at 9 a.m. the previous day and stayed overnight.
“The president declared martial law to catch spies,” Kim said. “How is that insurrection?” He said he plans to wait until Yoon leaves the court and then go to the detention center to show support.
Along the boulevard near the west gate, police parked 24 buses and set up barricades at every intersection.
About 10 demonstrators critical of Yoon also assembled nearby, holding signs that read, “Resign, Ji Gui-yeon,” “Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, Step Down,” and “Delete Yoon Suk Yeol.” Ji is the chief judge for Yoon’s trial and Cho is the Supreme Court chief justice.
Koo, 62, said he wanted the court to impose and carry out the death penalty. “I’ve been here around the clock since May last year,” he said. “Even after the first verdict, this won’t be over. I’ll stay.”
Koo dismissed the possibility of the indictment being thrown out.
“Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min were found guilty,” he said. “How could the person most responsible for martial law receive a dismissal or acquittal?”
The special counsel team has sought the death penalty for Yoon. The Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Ji, is scheduled to deliver the verdict at 3 p.m.
Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho wrote on his social media that he expects “a stern and appropriate ruling befitting the weight of history.”
“Today must show our resolve never to repeat the violation of constitutional order,” he added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JO SU-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)