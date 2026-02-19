Two Incheon police officers suspended over alleged involvement in martial law enforcement
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 17:35
Two senior officers at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency were suspended on Thursday over allegations they helped enforce the imposition of martial law in December 2024, as a government task force investigates their roles at police headquarters at the time.
The agency suspended Shin Jong-mook, chief of the Incheon Namdong Police Station, and Jeon Chang-hoon, head of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency public relations division.
The move follows a disciplinary recommendation announced on Feb. 12 by a government task force, which was launched in November last year to investigate public officials and military personnel's involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
At the time, both officers held key posts at the National Police Agency headquarters. Shin served as head of the security division and Jeon led the investigation planning division at the National Office of Investigation.
Authorities allege they played roles in carrying out martial law-related measures.
To prevent disruptions to public safety operations, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency appointed acting officials to fill the posts. Lee Cheol-ho, head of the administration division at the Namdong Police Station, will serve as acting chief, while Yang Kwang-mo, currently head of Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's crime prevention unit, will take over as acting head of public relations.
The task force has sought disciplinary action against 89 public officials on suspicion of involvement in insurrection, including 28 police officers, according to its findings.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
