 Two Incheon police officers suspended over alleged involvement in martial law enforcement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two Incheon police officers suspended over alleged involvement in martial law enforcement

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 17:35
The logo of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency is pictured in this undated file photo. [INCHEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

The logo of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency is pictured in this undated file photo. [INCHEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
Two senior officers at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency were suspended on Thursday over allegations they helped enforce the imposition of martial law in December 2024, as a government task force investigates their roles at police headquarters at the time.
 
The agency suspended Shin Jong-mook, chief of the Incheon Namdong Police Station, and Jeon Chang-hoon, head of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency public relations division.
 

Related Article

The move follows a disciplinary recommendation announced on Feb. 12 by a government task force, which was launched in November last year to investigate public officials and military personnel's involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
 
At the time, both officers held key posts at the National Police Agency headquarters. Shin served as head of the security division and Jeon led the investigation planning division at the National Office of Investigation. 
 
Authorities allege they played roles in carrying out martial law-related measures.
 
To prevent disruptions to public safety operations, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency appointed acting officials to fill the posts. Lee Cheol-ho, head of the administration division at the Namdong Police Station, will serve as acting chief, while Yang Kwang-mo, currently head of Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's crime prevention unit, will take over as acting head of public relations.
 
The task force has sought disciplinary action against 89 public officials on suspicion of involvement in insurrection, including 28 police officers, according to its findings.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
tags korea incheon police martial law

More in Social Affairs

Yoon's defense minister gets 30 years as others face prison, some are acquitted over martial law

Small smiles, big sentence: Yoon defiant, disengaged as court rules him 'insurrection ringleader'

National Assembly speaker hopes ex-President Yoon will repent in prison

Six in 10 births at Asan Medical Center over past 3 years involve high-risk pregnancies, serious fetal conditions

Ex-President Yoon found guilty of leading insurrection, sentenced to life in historic ruling

Related Stories

Acting police chief apologizes to nation over police action during martial law declaration

Probe launched into online community that allegedly planned to attack Constitutional Court

Police claim about 1,500 soldiers mobilized for Yoon's martial law

16 military police officials suspended over attempt to detain politicians under martial law

'Travel advisory: Korea': Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)