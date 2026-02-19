Yoon conviction expected to acccelerate other martial law-related trials
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 16:27
With former President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of leading an insurrection in his first trial, proceedings against other figures accused of key roles in the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law are expected to accelerate.
Defendants currently on trial over insurrection charges are largely divided into three groups: Cabinet members, former People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and military commanders.
The trials of Cabinet members have moved faster than Yoon’s. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Jan. 22, and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years on Feb. 12, even though both were indicted in August last year — months after Yoon was indicted in January.
Both Han and Lee have appealed the rulings.
The appeals will be heard by a special insurrection panel at the Seoul High Court set to begin operations on Monday. As one of the panel’s key objectives is the swift handling of such cases, decisions on guilt and sentencing are not expected to take long.
Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae was indicted in December last year and is still undergoing his first trial. Park was charged with playing a key role in an insurrection for instructing Ministry of Justice subordinates to review measures such as securing space in detention facilities after martial law was imposed.
Individuals involved in the martial law declaration have already testified in other trials, and on Thursday, Judge Ji Gwi-yeon of the Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection. As a result, a verdict and sentencing in Park’s case are expected without prolonged deliberation.
Park is being tried at the Seoul Central District Court, where Han received a guilty verdict. At his first hearing on Jan. 26, Park denied all charges of involvement in the insurrection, arguing that his instructions to subordinates were routine administrative measures following the declaration of martial law. His third hearing is scheduled for Monday.
PPP Rep. Choo is set to stand trial on March 25. While serving as floor leader, Choo faced an arrest warrant request from the special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-seok, in November last year. After a National Assembly vote and a warrant review hearing, the court dismissed the request, citing room for dispute over the allegations and legal interpretation, allowing him to stand trial without detention.
Choo is accused of obstructing a National Assembly vote on a motion to lift martial law by repeatedly changing the venue of the emergency party meeting between the Assembly and the party headquarters over a roughly two-hour period.
His legal team argues that the then-opposition lawmakers, which included those from the Democratic Party, had already secured a quorum in the plenary session chamber, leaving no means to obstruct the vote, and that there was no intent to interfere, as the meeting had been convened at the Assembly twice.
Former Army Special Warfare Commander Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, former Defense Intelligence Command chief Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung and former Capital Defense Commander Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo were sacked from their positions for their alleged involvement in the martial law declaration. They will now be tried at the Seoul Central District Court instead of the Central District Military Court, where they had previously faced proceedings. Their first hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was also indicted on Dec. 7 last year after posting messages on social media that encouraged an insurrection following the declaration of martial law. However, his trial has been suspended after he filed a motion last month seeking the judges' recusal, arguing that he could not expect a fair trial. If the motion is granted, the case will be reassigned to a different panel; if dismissed, the current panel will resume proceedings.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)