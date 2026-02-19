Ex-President Yoon found guilty of leading insurrection, sentenced to life in historic ruling

National Assembly speaker hopes ex-President Yoon will repent in prison

Small smiles, big sentence: Yoon defiant, disengaged as court rules him 'insurrection ringleader'

Yoon's defense minister gets 30 years as others face prison, some are acquitted over martial law

'You can't block the sky with your palm': Yoon's lawyers denounce life sentence for insurrection

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to five years for obstruction charges, other cases still pending

Former President Yoon smiles in court as special counsel recommends death penalty

Courthouse rioter given 1-year prison term