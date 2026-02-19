 'You can't block the sky with your palm': Yoon's lawyers denounce life sentence for insurrection
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'You can't block the sky with your palm': Yoon's lawyers denounce life sentence for insurrection

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 17:30
Supporters hold a rally near the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Feb. 19, demanding an acquittal for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

Supporters hold a rally near the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Feb. 19, demanding an acquittal for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team expressed dissatisfaction with Yoon’s life sentence on Thursday.
 
“You can't block the sky with your palm," his legal team told reporters, citing an expression that means that obvious truths cannot remain hidden forever.
 
The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection, abuse of authority and obstruction. Residing judge Ji Gwi-yeon sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment at a sentencing hearing held at 3 p.m. in Courtroom 417.
 

Related Article

“The sun will appear when the clouds clear,” Yoon’s lawyer said to the press. “Legally, an insurrection charge cannot stand.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Korea Verdict Life sentence Martial law Insurrection

More in Social Affairs

Yoon's defense minister gets 30 years as others face prison, some are acquitted over martial law

Small smiles, big sentence: Yoon defiant, disengaged as court rules him 'insurrection ringleader'

National Assembly speaker hopes ex-President Yoon will repent in prison

Six in 10 births at Asan Medical Center over past 3 years involve high-risk pregnancies, serious fetal conditions

Ex-President Yoon found guilty of leading insurrection, sentenced to life in historic ruling

Related Stories

Court to announce verdict for former President Yoon's martial law bid on Thursday

Ex-President Yoon attends 7th hearing of insurrection trial

Court authorizes livestreaming ex-President Yoon's verdict hearing

Korea's Ex-President Yoon sentenced to life for botched martial law declaration

Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)