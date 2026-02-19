'You can't block the sky with your palm': Yoon's lawyers denounce life sentence for insurrection
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 17:30
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team expressed dissatisfaction with Yoon’s life sentence on Thursday.
“You can't block the sky with your palm," his legal team told reporters, citing an expression that means that obvious truths cannot remain hidden forever.
The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection, abuse of authority and obstruction. Residing judge Ji Gwi-yeon sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment at a sentencing hearing held at 3 p.m. in Courtroom 417.
“The sun will appear when the clouds clear,” Yoon’s lawyer said to the press. “Legally, an insurrection charge cannot stand.”
