Bulwark of legality forged in shared passage through time

On the eve of the first-instance verdict against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the 1995 television drama “Sandglass” comes to mind.The special counsel’s demand for the death penalty may have triggered the association. In the series, which aired three decades ago, its protagonist Tae-soo (played by Choi Min-soo) ultimately meets his end under a sentence of death. So popular was the show that it earned the nickname “the curfew clock,” as streets emptied when it aired. Its success lay in a narrative steeped in the spirit of its time. Tae-soo, resisting the abuses of an authoritarian era, descends into the life of a political gangster and murderer. The prosecutor who seeks the maximum penalty is his closest friend Woo-seok (played by Park Sang-won), a device that offered a fragile hope of reconciliation between a tragic individual and a cruel age. As the sand in the hourglass runs out, one era gives way to another. The rule of law in our society, too, has evolved — at times pitiless yet impartial, base yet stern.The charge of insurrection against Yoon has shaken assumptions formed over that long evolution. The delusion of martial law — even in that drama of 30 years ago — was portrayed as a relic of a fading age. Today, citizens are unsettled by the abrupt upheaval. Time has passed; the spirit of the age and the institutions that sustain it have repeatedly changed. To watch a president once supported by roughly half the electorate face the possibility of a death sentence is disorienting and troubling, regardless of political camp. When what once seemed fiction intrudes upon reality, even the rule of law endures unexpected growing pains. Whatever the sentence, each citizen will have to weigh — more heavily than ever — whether it is just and how it should be received.The complexity of that psychology was reflected in opinion polls reported over the Lunar New Year holiday. In one survey commissioned by MBC and conducted by Korea Research International, respondents predicted a sentence of life imprisonment (43 percent), death (32 percent) or acquittal (18 percent). Another poll, commissioned by SBS and conducted by Ipsos, found predictions of life imprisonment (32 percent), death (27 percent), a fixed-term prison sentence (21 percent) and acquittal (14 percent). Such forecasts cannot be equated with the public’s moral judgment, but they underscore the range of views about the gravity of the charges against a former president accused of threatening democratic and republican order.Further complicating public judgment is the fact that Korea has not carried out an execution since 1998 — a span of 28 years. Some may reason that, since it would not be enforced, imposing the maximum penalty carries little practical burden. Others may view the death penalty as unnecessary precisely because it lacks effect. There may even be those who treat it as a kind of symbolic sentence — akin to the “enlightenment decree” Yoon himself framed his martial law declaration as. Institutional signals are mixed. The National Human Rights Commission of Korea opposes capital punishment on grounds that include human dignity. The Constitutional Court of Korea, by contrast, has held the death penalty constitutional, describing it as an “inevitable infringement on the right to life for the public good.” Layer upon layer of deliberation, conflict and compromise has settled into the system we now inhabit. The result is a “constitutional death penalty that is not enforced” — the peculiar shape that the rule of law has taken in contemporary Korea. Sentencing by the courts will proceed on that foundation, determined strictly by the nature of the offense and any mitigating factors.The rule of law endures only insofar as members of society fulfill their responsibilities and obligations. In the final episode of “Sandglass,” when Tae-soo’s lover Hye-rin (played by Ko Hyun-jung) asks Woo-seok, “Did you have to send him?” he replies, “What matters is how we live afterward.” So, too, the bulwark of legality that sustains a democratic republic is forged in the shared passage through time.For that reason, it is deeply regrettable that, at this precarious moment, the Democratic Party appears intent on introducing a constitutional complaint system for court judgments. To pursue such a change amid this trial risks shifting a carefully constructed edifice of law onto unstable ground for political gain. The Supreme Court has warned against the proposal in unusually strong terms, invoking the specter of “false hope” and “litigation hell.” Those concerns deserve attention. It is difficult to imagine that the public should be asked to endure a scenario in which Yoon completes all three levels of Supreme Court review only to return once more to the Constitutional Court.