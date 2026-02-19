Japan's U.S. initial investment outline in, Korea deliberates

The first outlines have emerged of the initial project tied to Japan’s pledge last year to invest $550 billion in the United States. The plan calls for a $33 billion investment in Ohio to build the largest natural-gas power facility in history; a $2 billion investment in Texas’s Gulf of Mexico coast to construct crude oil export infrastructure; and a $600 million project in Georgia to build a synthetic diamond plant essential to advanced industries. In all, $36 billion (about 52 trillion won) will be directed toward strategic sectors tied directly to U.S. economic security — energy, electricity and critical minerals.U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the moment as “very exciting and historic for both the United States and Japan,” but the two countries’ perspectives can hardly be identical. The United States, receiving infrastructure effectively free of charge, stands to gain strategic assets and stronger leverage over energy, while it remains unclear how much profit Japan — which is footing the bill — will ultimately secure. With Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi scheduled to visit Washington next month for a bilateral summit, Tokyo may have rushed negotiations in hopes of producing visible results. Japanese government ministers involved in talks with Washington repeatedly described the plan as a “win-win” investment, yet industry sentiment has leaned toward viewing it as a strategic undertaking with insufficient profitability. Even U.S. outlets such as The New York Times have quoted experts asking whether such an investment would have been made under normal circumstances. Whether Japan’s U.S. investment will truly prove a win-win project, as Tokyo claims, remains to be seen.Pressure from the Trump administration on Korea is likely to intensify as well. Washington may demand that Seoul — which has pledged $350 billion in U.S. investment — channel funds into projects that strengthen American energy infrastructure and supply chains. Many worry that Japan, having moved first, may have secured the more commercially viable opportunities.All the more reason, then, to uphold the principle of “commercial reasonableness” that both countries agreed upon in last year’s tariff negotiations. The Korean government’s promise not to squander taxpayer money on ventures with uncertain prospects of recovering principal and interest must be honored. Decisions on U.S.-bound investment projects should be deliberate, not rushed. Yet debate over a special bill on U.S. investment in the National Assembly has stalled amid partisan conflict, including the ruling party’s push for a court petition law. Legislation tied to national interests must not be delayed by political strife. As promised, the Assembly should pass the special U.S. investment bill by bipartisan agreement this month and avoid becoming an obstacle to the government’s negotiations with Washington.