Korea looks to maintain short track medal streaks on Friday

Korea will have its final two opportunities to add medals in short track speed skating at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.It will be the final day of short track races at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan. Choi Min-jeong will go for her third consecutive gold medal in the women's 1,500 meters. Korea has already qualified for the final in the men's 5,000-meter relay scheduled as the nightcap.No short track speed skater has won three gold medals in a row in the same distance. This month in Milan, Arianna Fontana of Italy attempted to win her third straight title in the women's 500 meters but she settled for silver this time. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands was the two-time defending champion in the women's 1,000 meters but she only participated in the 3,000-meter relay this year.Korea earned its first short track gold medal in Milan on Wednesday in the women's 3,000-meter relay. Korea has never failed to win multiple gold medals in short track since it became a medal event in 1992, and the country has never been shut out of an individual gold medal. Both streaks will be at stake Friday.Yonhap