 Korea looks to maintain short track medal streaks on Friday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korea looks to maintain short track medal streaks on Friday

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 13:08 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 14:41
Members of the Korean women's short track speed skating relay team celebrate their gold medal at the Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

Members of the Korean women's short track speed skating relay team celebrate their gold medal at the Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Korea will have its final two opportunities to add medals in short track speed skating at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.
 
It will be the final day of short track races at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan. Choi Min-jeong will go for her third consecutive gold medal in the women's 1,500 meters. Korea has already qualified for the final in the men's 5,000-meter relay scheduled as the nightcap.
 

Related Article

 
No short track speed skater has won three gold medals in a row in the same distance. This month in Milan, Arianna Fontana of Italy attempted to win her third straight title in the women's 500 meters but she settled for silver this time. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands was the two-time defending champion in the women's 1,000 meters but she only participated in the 3,000-meter relay this year.
 
Korea earned its first short track gold medal in Milan on Wednesday in the women's 3,000-meter relay. Korea has never failed to win multiple gold medals in short track since it became a medal event in 1992, and the country has never been shut out of an individual gold medal. Both streaks will be at stake Friday.
 

Yonhap
tags Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Olympics Korea short track medal

More in Olympic Sports

President Lee praises short track 'powerhouse' women's team on win

Hockey overtime and shootout rules at the Olympics change for later stages of tournament

'LamborGilli' on ice: Korea celebrates gold at women's short track ceremony

Lee So-yeon earns long-awaited medal as Korea's women take gold in 3,000-meter relay

Trust, tenacity propel Korea's short track top guns to women's relay gold

Related Stories

Short tracker ties Korean medal records with relay title

Ice dancers miss out on free dance, remain grateful for Olympic experience

Teenage athletes deliver gold, bronze for Korea at Winter Olympics

Korean short track trio tops heats in women's 1,000-meter to make quarterfinals

Korea nabs fifth medal in Milan with short track silver, curling winning streak snapped
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)