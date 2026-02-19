Lee So-yeon earns long-awaited medal as Korea's women take gold in 3,000-meter relay
MILAN — Short track speed skater Lee So-yeon finally won a coveted gold medal in the women’s 3,000-meter relay at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, earning a place atop the podium after years of falling short in Olympic qualifying events.
Team Korea, comprising Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Noh Do-hee and Shim Suk-hee, crossed the finish line first in the final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Italy, clocking in at 4 minutes 4.014 seconds. Although only four skaters competed in the final, five skaters, including Lee, stood on the podium.
Lee skated in the semifinal and received a gold medal as a member of the relay team. Her Olympic honor comes after years of missing out on the chance to compete on the Olympic stage.
The veteran skater first made her national team debut in 2012, but failed to secure an Olympic berth after slipping in the national team selection tryout.
However, she maintained her form into her 30s and finally secured a place on the Olympic roster by finishing fourth in the 2025-26 national team selection tryouts. While only the top three finishers qualified for individual events, her result earned her a spot in the relay race.
At 32 years old, Lee also became the oldest Korean woman to compete in Olympic short track speed skating. She surpassed the previous record held by Cho Ha-ri, who was 27 at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
While Lee did not compete in Wednesday's event, her skating in the semifinal helped punch Korea's ticket to the final, as she held off repeated passing attempts on the rink by competing teams.
Wednesday's win marks Korea's first gold in short track speed skating at this year's Olympics and its second trip to the top of the podium overall, with the country having collected a total of seven medals — two gold, two silver and three bronze — as of Thursday.
