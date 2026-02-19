 Lee So-yeon earns long-awaited medal as Korea's women take gold in 3,000-meter relay
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Lee So-yeon earns long-awaited medal as Korea's women take gold in 3,000-meter relay

Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 14:02 Updated: 19 Feb. 2026, 14:51
Team Korea celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 3,000-meter relay race at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy on Feb. 18. From left: Shim Suk-hee, Noh Do-hee, Lee So-yeon, Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong. [NEWS1]

Team Korea celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 3,000-meter relay race at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy on Feb. 18. From left: Shim Suk-hee, Noh Do-hee, Lee So-yeon, Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong. [NEWS1]

 
MILAN — Short track speed skater Lee So-yeon finally won a coveted gold medal in the women’s 3,000-meter relay at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, earning a place atop the podium after years of falling short in Olympic qualifying events.
 
Team Korea, comprising Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Noh Do-hee and Shim Suk-hee, crossed the finish line first in the final at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Italy, clocking in at 4 minutes 4.014 seconds. Although only four skaters competed in the final, five skaters, including Lee, stood on the podium.
 

Related Article

 
Lee skated in the semifinal and received a gold medal as a member of the relay team. Her Olympic honor comes after years of missing out on the chance to compete on the Olympic stage.
 
The veteran skater first made her national team debut in 2012, but failed to secure an Olympic berth after slipping in the national team selection tryout. 
 
However, she maintained her form into her 30s and finally secured a place on the Olympic roster by finishing fourth in the 2025-26 national team selection tryouts. While only the top three finishers qualified for individual events, her result earned her a spot in the relay race.
 
At 32 years old, Lee also became the oldest Korean woman to compete in Olympic short track speed skating. She surpassed the previous record held by Cho Ha-ri, who was 27 at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. 
 
Lee So-yeon, center, competes in the semifinals of the women's 3,000-meter relay race at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy on Feb. 15. [YONHAP]

Lee So-yeon, center, competes in the semifinals of the women's 3,000-meter relay race at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy on Feb. 15. [YONHAP]

 
While Lee did not compete in Wednesday's event, her skating in the semifinal helped punch Korea's ticket to the final, as she held off repeated passing attempts on the rink by competing teams. 
 
Wednesday's win marks Korea's first gold in short track speed skating at this year's Olympics and its second trip to the top of the podium overall, with the country having collected a total of seven medals — two gold, two silver and three bronze — as of Thursday. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG, PARK LIN AND KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Lee So-yeon Gold medal Short track speed skating Milan-Cortina 2026

More in Olympic Sports

President Lee praises short track 'powerhouse' women's team on win

Hockey overtime and shootout rules at the Olympics change for later stages of tournament

'LamborGilli' on ice: Korea celebrates gold at women's short track ceremony

Lee So-yeon earns long-awaited medal as Korea's women take gold in 3,000-meter relay

Trust, tenacity propel Korea's short track top guns to women's relay gold

Related Stories

Korea at risk of missing out on individual short track gold for first time as other nations speed past

Short tracker Rim Jong-un takes bronze in men's 1,000 meters

Hopes high for Team Korea as short track event approaches

Korea misses short track mixed relay medal after collision

Team unity carries Korean women's short track team to 3,000-meter relay final
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)