 Snowboarder Yu Seung-eun places 12th in slopestyle
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 09:28
Yu Seung-eun of Korea competes in the women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

Yu Seung-eun of Korea competes in the women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Snowboarder Yu Seung-eun finished in 12th place in the women's slopestyle at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, falling short in her bid for her second medal here.
 
Yu finished last among 12 finalists with 34.18 points at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy. The boarders each had three runs, and the best of the three scores became their final score.
 

Yu had 20.70 points in her first run, 34.18 points in her second run and 15.46 points in her final run.
 
The final was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed by a day due to heavy snowfall in the area.
 
Yu, 18, had won bronze in the women's big air on Feb. 9. She was trying to become the first Korean snowboarder with multiple Olympic medals.
 
In the slopestyle, boarders perform a series of tricks coming down a course featuring obstacles such as rails and jumps. They are evaluated on originality, amplitude and the quality of their moves.
 
Judges hand out "section" scores for technical tricks and "composition" scores for the overall flow of the performance.

Yonhap
