 Container shipping costs fluctuate between U.S. East and West Coast routes in January
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 10:23
Shipping containers are stacked at Port Miami as workers handle cargo in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 20. [AFP/YONHAP]

Shipping containers are stacked at Port Miami as workers handle cargo in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 20. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Container shipping costs from Korea to the U.S. West Coast fell for a second consecutive month in January, while rates to the U.S. East Coast rose for a third straight month, data showed Thursday.
 
The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container to the U.S. West Coast declined 6.1 percent from a month earlier to 4.77 million won ($3,280), the Korea Customs Service said. In contrast, the average rate to the U.S. East Coast increased 2.9 percent on month to 5.49 million won.
 

Shipping rates to China rose 29 percent on month to mark a second consecutive month of gains. Rates to Japan climbed 21.9 percent to 774,000 won, extending their upward trend to three months.
 
In contrast, rates to the European Union fell 1.8 percent to 3.45 million won.
 
The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.
 

Yonhap
