BlackRock returns as fourth-largest shareholder of SK hynix with 5% stake
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 17:14
- PARK EUN-JEE
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, acquired a 5 percent stake of SK hynix to become the fourth-largest shareholder of the Korean chipmaker.
BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment giant, reported the acquisition of 36.4 million SK hynix shares in an electronic filing on Friday, in compliance with rules requiring public disclosure when ownership exceeds 5 percent. As for the purpose, it cited simple investment, an exercise only intended for the basic rights provided by law without any intent to influence or participate in management.
Based on Friday’s closing price of the chipmaker, BlackRock’s holding is worth around 34.6 trillion won ($23.9 billion). The asset manager made its first disclosure of an SK hynix share acquisition back in 2015, when it bought a 5.01 percent stake, but later scaled back its holdings.
