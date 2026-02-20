 BlackRock returns as fourth-largest shareholder of SK hynix with 5% stake
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

BlackRock returns as fourth-largest shareholder of SK hynix with 5% stake

Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 17:14
The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on May 25, 2021. [REUTERS]

The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on May 25, 2021. [REUTERS]

 
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, acquired a 5 percent stake of SK hynix to become the fourth-largest shareholder of the Korean chipmaker.
 
BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment giant, reported the acquisition of 36.4 million SK hynix shares in an electronic filing on Friday, in compliance with rules requiring public disclosure when ownership exceeds 5 percent. As for the purpose, it cited simple investment, an exercise only intended for the basic rights provided by law without any intent to influence or participate in management.
 

Related Article

 
Based on Friday’s closing price of the chipmaker, BlackRock’s holding is worth around 34.6 trillion won ($23.9 billion). The asset manager made its first disclosure of an SK hynix share acquisition back in 2015, when it bought a 5.01 percent stake, but later scaled back its holdings. 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea U.S. BlackRock

More in Finance

Kospi surges 2.31% to close over 5,800 on optimism for investor-friendly measures

BlackRock returns as fourth-largest shareholder of SK hynix with 5% stake

BOK likely to keep benchmark rate untouched for sixth straight freeze

Kospi tops 5,800 as bull run stampedes to new record

Which age group gains most in Kospi rally? Not who you’d expect.

Related Stories

President Lee, BlackRock CEO agree to make Korea ‘AI capital of Asia’

South Korea, U.S. agree to resume diplomatic and security talks after Yoon’s botched martial law attempt

Korea, U.S. delegation discuss industrial cooperation in high-tech sectors

South Korea-U.S. alliance is in 'quiet crisis,' U.S. expert says

Annual Hoguk military exercise to begin next week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)