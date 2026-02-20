 Yi Sun-shin exhibition sets crowd record for National Museum of Korea
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 09:44
Portraits hang in ″The Great Admiral Yi Sun-sin″ exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 21. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

An exhibition on Admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545-1598) at the National Museum of Korea has drawn more than 300,000 visitors in less than three months, setting a record for an exhibit centered on Korean history and cultural heritage.
 
The museum said Thursday that its exhibition, “Our Yi Sun-shin,” which opened on Nov. 28, 2025, surpassed 305,142 visitors as of Wednesday, its 83rd day. The exhibition is averaging about 3,700 people per day. More than 110,000 people visited during the Lunar New Year holiday alone, according to the museum.
 

Blockbuster exhibitions at Special Exhibition Hall 1 have traditionally posted the museum’s strongest attendance, including the “Louvre Museum Exhibition”with 580,000 visitors in 2006, “Egypt, The Great Civilization” with 440,000 in 2009, “Beyond Impressionism: Masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay” with 370,000 in 2014, “Egyptian Treasures from the Brooklyn Museum” with 340,000 in 2016, “Six Centuries of Beauty in the Habsburg Empire” with 320,000 in 2022 and “Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London” with 360,000 in 2023.
 
The most successful Korean heritage exhibition at Special Exhibition Hall 2 was “The Return of the Oegyujanggak Uigwe from France: Records of the State Rites of the Joseon Dynasty” in 2011. In terms of paid exhibitions, “Pinnacle of Propriety: The Uigwe, Records of the State Rites of the Joseon Dynasty” in 2022 drew 161,965 visitors — a figure the Yi Sun-shin exhibition has already far exceeded.
 
“Our Yi Sun-shin” features 258 artifacts totaling 369 items, such as the handwritten war diary “Nanjung Ilgi,” Yi’s swords, copies of reports submitted to the king compiled later as “Imjin Jangcho” and a collection of letters sent by Yi. The immersive exhibition, which combines video, audio and interactive elements, has drawn praise for resonating across generations and nationalities.
 
“This achievement shows that the narrative and emotional power of our cultural heritage have global competitiveness,” said Yoo Hong-jun, the director of the National Museum of Korea.
 
The exhibition runs through March 3. Free admission will be offered on Feb. 25 for “Culture Day” and on March 1 for Independence Movement Day, raising expectations that total attendance could surpass 400,000.
 
Admiral Yi was a naval commander of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), who led Korea’s navy during the Japanese invasions of 1592 to 1598, known collectively as the Imjin War. Despite being heavily outnumbered, his fleet never lost a naval battle. Yi died during the war’s final engagement.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
