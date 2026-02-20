예비부부의 ‘골칫거리’ 된 BTS 컴백 공연
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- WOO JI-WON
그랜드힐컨벤션 웨딩홀. [티앤더블유코리]
BTS concerts are a homecoming for ARMY. But for some wedding couples, they're a headache.
예비부부의 ‘골칫거리’ 된 BTS 컴백 공연
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday, February 20, 2026
BTS is finally returning after three years and nine months. For many fans, the reunion is a celebration. But for some couples, it has become an unexpected complication.
reunion: 재회, 재결
complication: (상황을 더 복잡하게 만드는) 문제, 변수
BTS가 3년 9개월 만에 마침내 완전체로 돌아온다. 많은 팬들에게 이번 재결합은 축제다. 그러나 일부 예비부부에게는 예상치 못한 변수가 됐다.
Park Sae-mi (pseudonym) booked her wedding venue last July with the love of her life. Although the couple live near Seoul, they decided to hold their wedding in Busan this June, where groom's family is based.
pseudonym: 가명, 필명
wedding venue: 예식장
based in: ~에 기반을 둔, 근거지를 둔
박새미(가명)씨는 지난해 7월 연인과 함께 예식장을 예약했다. 두 사람은 서울 인근에 거주하고 있지만, 신랑 측 가족이 거주하는 부산에서 오는 6월 결혼식을 올리기로 했다.
The couple chose Saturday, June 13 of this year, envisioning warm early-summer weather, and selected a venue near Busan Asiad Main Stadium. At the time, everything seemed to fall neatly into place.
envision: 마음속에 그리다, 상상하다
fall into place: 꼭 맞아 떨어지다
두 사람은 초여름의 따뜻한 날씨를 기대하며 6월 13일 토요일로 예식 날짜를 정하고, 부산아시아드주경기장 인근의 예식장을 선택했다. 당시만 해도 모든 것들이 순조롭게 맞아떨어지는 듯했다.
Then came the unexpected announcement from BTS. Last month, BTS's agency BigHit Music announced its long-awaited comeback along with a series of concerts. One of them was scheduled at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13 — close to Park's wedding venue.
unexpected: 예기치 않은, 예상 밖의
long-awaited: 오랫동안 기다리던, 고대했던
그러던 중 BTS의 예기치 못한 발표가 나왔다. 지난달 BTS 소속사 빅히트뮤직은 고대했던 완전체 컴백과 함께 콘서트 개최 계획을 공개했고, 이 가운데 하나가 6월 12·13일 부산아시아드주경기장에서 열릴 공연이었다. 이 장소는 박씨가 예약한 예식장과 인접해 있다.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on the area, and concerns over transportation shortages and traffic congestion have already been raised. Many hotels are also largely fully booked, with the remaining ones seeing sharply higher prices.
descend on the area: 대거 몰려들다, 한꺼번에 몰리다
shortage: 부족
traffic congestion: 교통 혼잡, 교통 체증
sharply: 급격히, 큰 폭으로
공연 당일 수만 명의 팬이 대거 몰릴 것으로 예상되면서 교통 수단 부족과 교통 혼잡에 대한 우려가 제기됐다. 인근 숙박시설도 상당수가 이미 예약을 마친 상태로, 남은 객실 가격도 큰 폭으로 오른 것으로 파악됐다.
"For my family, relatives and friends to attend the wedding, at least one overnight stay would be necessary," Park told Korea JoongAng Daily. Busan is a 2.5-hour KTX ride from Seoul where most Park's guests live, and a 4.5-hour drive by car which can sometimes be much longer depending on the traffic.
overnight: 하룻밤 동안의, 밤을 넘기는
traffic: 교통 상황
박씨는 “가족과 친척, 지인들이 결혼식에 참석하려면 최소 하루는 숙박이 필요하다”고 코리아중앙데일리에 말했다. 박씨 하객 대부분이 거주하는 서울에서 부산까지는 KTX로 약 2시간 30분, 직접 운전하면 약 4시간 30분이 소요된다. 교통 상황에 따라 이동 시간은 더 늘어날 수 있다.
“But even hotels located far from the concert venue were nearly impossible to book, and reservations for KTX trains and buses were expected to be just as difficult.” Faced with those realities, Park ultimately decided to change her wedding date.“If we had gone ahead with the original date, how could we have had the nerve to invite our relatives and friends?” she said. “Telling them to drive from Seoul to Busan and back in one day was simply not an option.”
그는 “공연장과 거리가 있는 호텔조차 예약이 사실상 어려운 상황이고, KTX와 버스 예매 역시 쉽지 않을 것으로 예상된다”고 말했다. 이 같은 상황을 고려해 박씨는 결국 예식 날짜를 변경하기로 결정했다. 박씨는 “원래 날짜대로 결혼식을 진행했다면 무슨 염치로 친척과 지인들을 초대하냐”면서“서울에서 부산까지 당일치기로 운전해서 오가라고 할 수는 없었다”고 설명했다.
nearly: 거의, 사실상
ultimately: 결국, 최종적으로
The venue did not charge an additional fee for the change. Typically, canceling or changing 150 days before a wedding date is eligible for a full refund of the contract fee, but after that, deductions apply: 10 percent before 60 days, 20 to 30 percent before a month and 50 to 70 percent after that.
eligible: 자격이 있는, ~ 이/가 가능한
deduction: 공제, 차감
박씨가 예약한 예식장은 일정 변경에 따른 추가 비용을 부과하지는 않았다. 통상적으로 예식일 기준 150일 이전에 취소하거나 변경할 경우 계약금 전액 환불이 가능하지만, 이후에는 위약금이 발생한다. 예식일 60일 이전에는 10%, 한 달 전에는 20~30%, 그 이후에는 50~70%가 공제된다.
(생략)
