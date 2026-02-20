Lease and rental shortage: Housing market or house of cards? (KOR)

Despite the government’s repeated measures to stabilize the housing market, anxiety in the rental sector appears to be intensifying. According to data released yesterday by Asil, the housing data analystic company, listings for rental properties in Seoul have fallen 15.2 percent since the start of the year, from 44,424 to 37,689. With boththe Korean rental system in which tenants provide a large lump sum deposit that is returned in full at the end of a minimum two-year lease, and monthly rentals dwindling, fears are mounting of a leasing crunch during the peak moving season of spring. Even as President Lee Jae Myung and Jang Dong-hyeok, floor leader of the People Power Party, trade heated barbs over the issue of owners of multiple homes, the market itself tells a harsher story: shortages of jeonse and monthly rentals persist, rents keep climbing, and the strain on ordinary households is deepening.The immediate problem is simple: jeonse and monthly rentals are becoming ever harder to find. Data released Thursday by the Korea Real Estate Board show that Seoul apartment jeonse prices have risen for 54 consecutive weeks through last week. The monthly rent price index for Seoul apartments compiled by KB Real Estate has also hit a record high of 131.85. The tightening stems from the June 27 real estate measures, which sharply strengthened financial regulations, followed by the Oct. 15 measures, which further tightened transaction and lending rules. By effectively banning so-called “gap investment” — in which buyers purchase homes using borrowed funds and tenants’ jeonse deposits — the policies have reduced the supply of jeonse housing. The shock has spread to monthly rentals as well, chilling the entire leasing market. Neighborhood by neighborhood, the shortage is severe. In Nowon District, home to northern Seoul’s largest cluster of private academies, the 1,800-unit Junggye Jugong Apartment Complex 2 had just five jeonse listings and no monthly rentals as of Feb. 19. At the 3,481-unit Junggye Green complex in Junggyedong, only 10 jeonse and seven monthly rentals were on offer.The causes of the contraction are complex. Stricter redevelopment and reconstruction regulations have reduced new housing supply. At the same time, pressure on owners of multiple homes — a policy thrust that gathered force under Moon Jae-in’s administration — has translated into fewer rental listings. With new housing failing to come on line in sufficient numbers, successive demand-suppression policies, from loans to taxes, have instead squeezed the rental market.After President Lee signaled on social media that he would intensify pressure on multiple homeowners, listings began pouring onto the market as owners rushed to avoid a looming tax hit if they fail to dispose of properties by May 9. Yet even a wave of sales by some multi-homeowners cannot by itself calm price jitters. What ultimately steadies a housing market is a credible signal that new supply is on the way. A problem that takes years to solve cannot be fixed through demand suppression or pressure campaigns alone. To stabilize housing, the government must accelerate realistic alternatives — including bold approvals for reconstruction and redevelopment — rather than relying solely on restrictions.정부의 거듭된 부동산 시장 안정 대책에도 임대시장의 불안이 가중되고 있는 것으로 나타났다. 어제 부동산 빅데이터 아실(아파트 실거래가)에 따르면 연초 대비 서울 임대 매물은 4만4424건에서 3만7689건으로 15.2% 감소했다. 전세와 월세가 모두 줄면서 이사철 임대 대란 우려마저 나온다. 이재명 대통령과 장동혁 국민의힘 대표가 다주택자 문제를 놓고 뜨거운 공방을 벌이고 있지만, 정작 부동산 시장은 전월세 부족과 임대료 상승이 지속하면서 수많은 서민의 삶이 고달파지고 있다.문제는 전월세를 갈수록 찾아보기 어렵다는 점이다. 어제 부동산원에 따르면 서울 아파트 전셋값은 지난주까지 54주 연속 상승했다. KB부동산이 집계한 서울 아파트 월세 가격지수도 131.85로 역대 최고치를 경신했다. 금융 규제를 대폭 강화한 6·27 대책에 이어 거래·대출 규제를 한층 더 강화한 10·15 대책 후 갭투자 금지로 전세 공급이 위축되면서다. 이 여파로 월세 공급도 크게 줄면서 임대시장 전반에 한파가 몰아치고 있다. 동네마다 전월세 부족 상황은 심각하다. 강북 최대 학원가인 노원구의 1800세대 중계주공 2단지는 19일 기준 전세는 5건, 월세는 0건에 그쳤다. 중계동 중계그린 3481가구에서도 전월세는 각각 10건과 7건만 나와 있었다.임대 시장이 위축된 원인은 복합적이다. 우선 재개발·재건축 규제가 강화된 여파로 신규 주택공급이 부족해졌다. 여기에 문재인 정부 이후 본격화한 다주택자 압박이 전월세 공급 감소로 이어졌다. 신규 주택이 충분히 공급되지 않는 상황에서 대출과 세금 등 전방위적인 수요 억제책이 거듭되자 전월세 시장이 위축되고 있는 것이다.이 대통령이 SNS를 통해 다주택자 압박을 표명한 뒤 매물은 빠르게 쏟아지고 있다. 5월 9일까지 처분하지 않으면 세금폭탄을 피할 수 없게 되면서다. 그러나 일부 다주택자가 집을 내놓는 것만으로는 집값 불안이 해소되지 못한다. 궁극적으로는 신규 주택공급이 늘어난다는 신호가 나와야 불안이 해소된다. 공급에 수년이 걸리는 주택 문제를 수요 억제나 다주택자 압박만으로는 풀지 못한다. 주택시장을 안정시키려면 과감한 재건축·재개발 허용 등 현실적 대안에 속도를 내야 한다.