Meanwhile: Building culture requires intention, not accident (KOR)

Culture does not arise by accident. It is built over time — through perseverance that withstands decades, through diligence and above all through selfless love and collaboration.Germany two centuries ago was no different. A land that had never held political hegemony, it harbored an idealistic ambition: to become the Greece of the 19th century through culture. Under that aspiration, endeavors begun by one generation were carried forward by the next. Hard-won cultural spaces were treated as precious inheritances. Sharp debates were not uncommon, yet a broad respect for artistic innovation and diversity remained intact.At the age of 25, Robert Schumann founded the “Neue Zeitschrift für Musik (New Journal for Music)” in 1834. The journal became a forum for introducing new composers and works, and for sharing visions of art and culture. It operated on a different plane from the solitary struggles of Ludwig van Beethoven or the intimate salons of the so-called Schubertiades associated with Franz Schubert. Here, artists did not merely form bonds among themselves — they engaged more broadly with civil society. It was a significant turning point.The questions were fundamental: What should be preserved? How should it be cultivated? To establish a noble culture — one that grows stronger only through sustained effort — required wider communication, participation and attention.As editor, Schumann introduced and championed many of his contemporaries, including Frédéric Chopin, Hector Berlioz and Felix Mendelssohn. Ultimately, with something close to prophetic intuition, he discovered the artist of the next generation: Johannes Brahms. Without the “Neue Zeitschrift für Musik,” the lineage of German absolute music might well have been broken. Instead, it found its heir.Schumann praised the young Brahms in rapturous terms: “When he lets his magic baton fall, choirs and orchestras lend him their powers.” Yet he did not neglect a more enduring admonition: “In every age, kindred spirits secretly unite. You who belong together, strengthen this circle!”That counsel may be the one our own artistic community would do well to remember.문화는 그냥 일궈지지 않는다. 그것은 오랜 세월을 이겨내는 노력과 성실함, 무엇보다도 사심없는 사랑과 협력으로 가능하다. 200여년전 독일에서도 사정은 다르지 않았다. 한 번도 정치적 패권을 쥐어본 적이 없는 독일은 문화를 통해 19세기의 그리스가 되겠다는 이상을 품고 있었다. 이 같은 꿈 아래, 한 사람이 시작한 일은 다음 세대로 이어졌고, 애써 만들어 놓은 문화의 장은 소중히 여겨졌다. 때때로 신랄한 갑론을박이 벌어졌어도 예술의 새로움과 다양성에 대한 보편적인 존중의식은 침해 받지 않았다. 스물다섯의 젊은 슈만(사진)이 1834년 창간했던 잡지 『음악신보』도 자신의 역할을 이어갔다.『음악신보』는 새로운 작곡가와 작품을 소개하고, 예술과 문화의 비전을 공유하는 담론의 장이었다. 그것은 영웅 베토벤의 고독한 사투나 슈베르티아데 같은 살롱과는 다른 차원의 일이었다. 예술가들이 서로 연대할 뿐 아니라, 시민 사회와도 더 넓게 교류하게 된 중대한 사건이었다. 무엇을 이어갈 것인가, 어떻게 가꿔갈 것인가. 오랜 시간 공들여야만 왕성해지는 고상한 문화를 세우려면 더 많은 이들의 소통과 참여, 관심이 필수적이었다. 쇼팽, 베를리오즈, 멘델스존 등 동시대의 많은 음악가들을 소개하고 도왔던 편집자 슈만은 마침내, 거의 선지자 같은 예감으로 다음 세대의 예술가 브람스를 발굴해낸다. 『음악신보』가 없었다면, 어쩌면 끊어졌을 독일 순수음악의 전통이 그 후예를 발견하게 된 순간이었다. 슈만은 천재 브람스를 이렇게 칭찬한다. “그가 마법의 지휘봉을 떨구면 합창과 오케스트라의 무리가 제 능력을 그에게 빌려준다.” 그러나 슈만은 더 중요한 당부도 잊지 않는다. “어느 시대건 서로 친화력을 느끼는 정신들은 은밀하게 결합되기 마련이다. 한 데 속한 이들이여, 이 동아리를 더 굳건하게 하기를!” 우리 예술계가 늘 새겨들어야 할 충고는 이것이 아닐까.