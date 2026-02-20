Be there or be Gwanghwamun Square: BTS ticket lottery opens Monday!
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 16:38 Updated: 20 Feb. 2026, 16:46
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Hear ye, hear ye. BigHit Music has unveiled additional ticketing details for BTS’s upcoming Gwanghwamun performance in March, and the process is set to put fans’ luck to the test.
Only winners selected through a lottery for Weverse Global reservation purchasers and holders of advance reservation tickets will be able enter the main viewing area, according to a Weverse notice uploaded on Friday.
The area will be divided into standing and reserved seating sections.
Some reserved seats may have limited views because of stage production elements and safety structures, BigHit Music said, adding that audience members in those sections can watch the performance on large screens installed at the venue.
Authorities may restrict access to areas outside the viewing zone in accordance with on-site safety guidelines, the agency added.
After nearly four years, BTS is making its long-awaited return this spring with new music and a global tour. It'll all begin with a live show on March 21 in Gwanghwamun Square, a historic public plaza adjacent to Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul.
The seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will reportedly appear from within the palace's grounds and walk through the Geunjeongmun and Heungnyemun gates before exiting through the main Gwanghwamun gate.
The performance will start at 8 p.m. and run for around an hour at Gwanghwamun Square.
Tickets for the Gwanghwamun performance will open to the public at Monday 8 p.m. on NOL ticket.
The performance will also be streamed live on Netflix.
BTS is set to release its fifth full-length album, "Arirang," on March 20. The band will then kick off a world tour of the same name with a concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 9. The “Arirang” tour, with more than 82 dates across 34 cities as currently announced, marks the band’s largest tour to date.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)