 Oneus announces two-day fan meet and greet event in Seoul
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 13:54
Poster for Oneus's fan meet and greet, titled “Welcome to ‘US’s Island’″ [B.WAVE ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for Oneus's fan meet and greet, titled “Welcome to ‘US’s Island’″ [B.WAVE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Oneus is set to hold a two-day fan meet and greet on March 21 and 22, its agency B.Wave Entertainment said Friday.
 
Titled “Welcome to ‘US’s Island,’” the event will take place at the grand theater inside Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Arts Center in Nowon District, northern Seoul.
 

The meet and greet marks the beginning of a new chapter in Oneus’s career, especially with its new agency, B.Wave Entertainment. The band’s initial contract with agency RBW is set to end at the end of this month.
 
Oneus debuted in 2019 with the EP “Light Us.” The quintet — comprising members Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion — has released songs like “Twilight” (2019), “No Diggity” (2021), “Erase Me” (2023) and “IKUK” (2025). Seoho is currently performing his mandatory military service and is set to discharge in August.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
