Rose's 'APT.' tops IFPI's 2025 chart for global singles

Rose's "APT." (2024) has topped the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Single Chart 2025, the organization representing the global recording industry said Friday.According to the chart unveiled Sunday, the global hit by the Blackpink member and Bruno Mars was the biggest-selling single of last year."It is the first time the IFPI Global Single Chart has been topped by an artist outside of North America or Europe," it said on its website, adding that it is also "the first time a winning single has featured non-English lyrics, reflecting the increasingly global nature of recorded music and the role of labels in breaking language and market barriers."The song is closely followed by "Golden" from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025).The IFPI Global Single Chart calculates global consumption of a song, taking into account single-track downloads as well as streams on both free and paid platforms.Yonhap