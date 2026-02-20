 Rose's 'APT.' tops IFPI's 2025 chart for global singles
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rose's 'APT.' tops IFPI's 2025 chart for global singles

Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 20:02
Singer Rosé and Bruno Mars star in the music video for "APT." on Oct.18, 2024, in this photo provided by TheBlackLabel. [YONHAP]

Singer Rosé and Bruno Mars star in the music video for "APT." on Oct.18, 2024, in this photo provided by TheBlackLabel. [YONHAP]

 
Rose's "APT." (2024) has topped the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Single Chart 2025, the organization representing the global recording industry said Friday.
 
According to the chart unveiled Sunday, the global hit by the Blackpink member and Bruno Mars was the biggest-selling single of last year.
 

Related Article

"It is the first time the IFPI Global Single Chart has been topped by an artist outside of North America or Europe," it said on its website, adding that it is also "the first time a winning single has featured non-English lyrics, reflecting the increasingly global nature of recorded music and the role of labels in breaking language and market barriers."
 
The song is closely followed by "Golden" from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025).
 
The IFPI Global Single Chart calculates global consumption of a song, taking into account single-track downloads as well as streams on both free and paid platforms.

Yonhap
tags KPOP Rose Blackpink

More in K-pop

Rose's 'APT.' tops IFPI's 2025 chart for global singles

Be there or be Gwanghwamun Square: BTS ticket lottery opens Monday!

Oneus announces two-day fan meet and greet event in Seoul

Cortis's James voted most 'maknae-like' eldest K-pop member by fans

Close Your Eyes member Jang Yeo-jun diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, takes medical leave

Related Stories

Blackpink's Rosé ties record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

Blackpink's Rosé looks across the sea with Atlantic Records deal

Blackpink's Rosé to release single 'number one girl' on Friday

Rosé makes history as 'APT.' claims No. 2 on British Official chart

Rosé rising: YG Plus stock skyrockets after “APT.” tops global charts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)