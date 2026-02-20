Rapper pH-1 announces first concert after six years for April 18
Rapper pH-1 is set to hold his first concert in six years on April 18, YG Plus said Friday.
Titled “House Party,” the event will take place at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
The concert, co-produced by YG Plus and H1ghr Music, will feature both full-band and DJ sets, allowing pH-1 to showcase a wide range of genres like sing-rap and hardcore hip-hop.
The rapper debuted in 2016 with the single “Wavy.” He appeared on Mnet’s rap competition show “Show Me the Money 777” (2018), where he gained popularity after finishing in fifth place.
PH-1 has released songs like “BOOL (feat. Beenzino)” (2019), “Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Ye-rin)” (2020), “Mr. Bad (feat. Woo Won-jae)” (2022) and “54321 (feat. Haewon of NMIXX)” (2025).
