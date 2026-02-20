 Korea, Canada to hold '2+2' foreign, defense minister talks
Korea, Canada to hold '2+2' foreign, defense minister talks

Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 19:56
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee and waits for the meeting to begin at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 28. [YONHAP]

Korea and Canada will hold their "two-plus-two" talks of foreign and defense ministers in Ottawa next week to discuss ways to improve their bilateral ties, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.
 
The talks, scheduled for Wednesday, will be followed by the signing of a joint military and defense intelligence-sharing pact and a press conference, according to the ministry.
 

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will hold separate bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, on the margins of next week's meeting.
 
Korea and Canada last held such talks among top foreign and defense officials in Ottawa in November 2024.

